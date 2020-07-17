Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set to go on is the Kansas Shrine Bowl. The 47th Annual Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Complex.

Beloit High School has a representative competing for the first time since the 2014 seasons. Creighton Johnson will become the 20th Beloit Trojan to play in the game and the 22nd overall that has been selected to play on the West squad for the annual all-star game.

Johnson put together a great senior season, registering 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss and an interception on defense for the 7-4 Trojans. He also led an offensive line that paved the way for over 2,300 rushing yards for Beloit and just under 3,500 yards of total offense in 2019.

For his efforts, Johnson was named a 1st team all-NCAA performer on both the offensive and defensive line. He was also a 1st team 3A all-state pick by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and other media outlets on the offensive line.

Here at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake”, we were able to chat with Johnson ahead of the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, and he is excited to have the opportunity to play amidst all the uncertainty in the world right now.

https://sunflowerstateradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/7-17-20-Johnson-on-Opportunity-and-Coming-Together.mp3

Johnson also commented on what it means to be part of the Beloit Shrine Bowl tradition.

https://sunflowerstateradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/7-17-20-Johnson-on-being-part-of-Beloit-Shrine-Bowl-tradition.mp3

Also from the area, Smith Center’s Joel Montgomery has been selected to play for the West squad. Montgomery was a key player in Smith Center’s 12-1, 1A State Runner-up season. He was a 1st team All-MCL pick on the offensive line and as a defensive end. He had a team high 103 tackles and 18 TFL while also registering three sacks in 2019. He anchored the Smith Center offensive line as the center, helping the Redmen rushing attack rack up just over 4,400 yards on the season. Montgomery is set to become the 31st player from Smith Center to play in the Shrine Bowl.

Other players of note from area leagues that are competing for the West include: Eyann Zimmerman of Republic County from the NCAA and from the MCL, Kade Melvin and Judson Wiltfong of Norton and Jordan Finnesy from Plainville.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl kicks off at 7:00 on Saturday night at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka.