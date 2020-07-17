79 F
Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

By Dusty Deines

Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
Royals acquire Ronald Bolaños, Franchy Cordero from San Diego for Tim Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 16, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños (pronounced: boh-LAHN-yohs) and outfielder Franchy Corderofrom the...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Kansas City Chiefs Sign DT Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive tackle Chris Jones. "I'd like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason...
Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set to go on is the Kansas Shrine Bowl.  The 47th Annual Shrine Bowl is set for Saturday at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Complex.

Beloit High School has a representative competing for the first time since the 2014 seasons.  Creighton Johnson will become the 20th Beloit Trojan to play in the game and the 22nd overall that has been selected to play on the West squad for the annual all-star game.

Johnson put together a great senior season, registering 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss and an interception on defense for the 7-4 Trojans.  He also led an offensive line that paved the way for over 2,300 rushing yards for Beloit and just under 3,500 yards of total offense in 2019.

For his efforts, Johnson was named a 1st team all-NCAA performer on both the offensive and defensive line.  He was also a 1st team 3A all-state pick by the Kansas Football Coaches Association and other media outlets on the offensive line.

Here at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake”, we were able to chat with Johnson ahead of the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, and he is excited to have the opportunity to play amidst all the uncertainty in the world right now.

Johnson also commented on what it means to be part of the Beloit Shrine Bowl tradition.

Also from the area, Smith Center’s Joel Montgomery has been selected to play for the West squad.  Montgomery was a key player in Smith Center’s 12-1, 1A State Runner-up season.  He was a 1st team All-MCL pick on the offensive line and as a defensive end.  He had a team high 103 tackles and 18 TFL while also registering three sacks in 2019.  He anchored the Smith Center offensive line as the center, helping the Redmen rushing attack rack up just over 4,400 yards on the season.  Montgomery is set to become the 31st player from Smith Center to play in the Shrine Bowl.

Other players of note from area leagues that are competing for the West include: Eyann Zimmerman of Republic County from the NCAA and from the MCL, Kade Melvin and Judson Wiltfong of Norton and Jordan Finnesy from Plainville.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl kicks off at 7:00 on Saturday night at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka.

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer

Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at...
Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa....
K-State College of Education Study Finds Top Challenges of Kansas K-12 Teachers in COVID-19 Crisis

MANHATTAN — A survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Kansas State University College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
USD 273 Beloit Superintendent Jeff Travis Update On Schools Reopening

Dear Students, Parents and Patrons of USD 273, I want to take this opportunity to update you on the start of our 2020-21 school year....
The Norton City/County Economic Development board meeting JUly 14, 2020

The Norton City/County Economic Development board met at 5:45 p.m. on July 14 at the Economic Development office. The meeting was called to order...
Area Athletes Set For Kansas Shrine Bowl

Although many summer plans and events have been slowed down or shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, one event that is still set...
