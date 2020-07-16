71.6 F
Agriculture News

Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

By Derek Nester
An illustration of the development of a next-generation African swine fever virus vaccine using single-cycle Adenovirus. The work is taking place at Kansas State University.

College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Kansas City Chiefs Sign DT Chris Jones

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive tackle Chris Jones. "I'd like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason...
Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa. It has spread to different regions of Europe and Asia, causing devastating losses worth billions of dollars in China, Vietnam and other surrounding countries where pork is the most popular food item.

K-State is doing the vaccine development work through a sponsored research agreement facilitated by K-State Innovation Partners and MEDIAN Diagnostics Inc., or MDx, a veterinary medicine company based in South Korea. K-State Innovation Partners facilitates technology commercialization for the university.

“The technology we are utilizing is based on a novel adenovirus backbone — developed from human adenovirus serotype 6 — that can amplify a transgene up to 10,000 copies in the infected cell without producing infectious viruses,” said Waithaka Mwangi, professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Mwangi said the technology of single-cycle adenovirus, or SCAd, allows a recombinant virus encoding a gene of interest to mediate protein expression in an infected cell in a similar manner as a replication competent virus but without producing infectious progeny — making it safe to use. This platform was originally developed at the Mayo Clinic.

“We believe this will be a way to deliver a safe and effective vaccine,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi said that the single-cycle adenovirus vaccine platform can safely induce more robust and persistent immune responses compared to live, inactivated and subunit vaccines that are traditionally used.

“There are a lot of issues to be solved for commercializing an African swine fever virus vaccine and one of the main problems is safety,” said JinSik Oh, CEO of MDx. “We should enhance the vaccine efficacy on the basis of guaranteed safety. We are convinced the SCAd technology is one of the most advanced and promising platforms to develop next-generation African swine fever vaccine candidates and Kansas State University is the best partner to cooperate with in the veterinary research and development area, so MDx made a decision to invest in this project.”

MDx expects the formulation and testing of the new African swine fever virus vaccine candidate to be completed through this research and development project, which is entering the first year of funding and will continue through 2023.

Were African swine fever to enter the U.S., where there are millions of feral pigs and ticks capable of transmitting the virus, it could cause billions of dollars in economic losses to swine and other related industries according to animal disease experts. The pork industry in China and other parts of Asia is expected to take a long time to recover from the 2018 outbreak and the virus is expected to become endemic in Europe where it has infected wild boars.

Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
Kansas Priest Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison, U.S....
Army Corps of Engineers Reports An Increase In Adult Drowning At Its Lake And River Projects This Summer

Derek Nester - 0
Washington, DC -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced today that more than 30 people lost their lives to drowning in June at...
Veterinary Researcher Works With South Korean Company on African Swine Fever Virus Vaccine Development

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — New vaccine development work at Kansas State University may soon help confront African swine fever, a disease that is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa....
K-State College of Education Study Finds Top Challenges of Kansas K-12 Teachers in COVID-19 Crisis

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — A survey by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at the Kansas State University College of Education has identified the top needs and challenges of K-12...
Kansas Gov. Kelly Pushes For Schools To Open After Labor Day To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to push the start of K-12 school until after Labor Day in hopes...
College Football Schedules Unsettled As Coronavirus Cases Spike In Kansas And The U.S.

Derek Nester - 0
By Greg Echlin - Kansas News Service BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — College athletics departments in Kansas are needing to make a call as the number of...
Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
