Regular Meeting July 13, 2020 at Northern Valley High School, Almena, KS

REGULAR MEETINGJuly 13, 2020 at Northern Valley High School, Almena, KS

Members present: Hilary Van Patten, President Shanna Hammond, Vice-President Rich Wenzl Christopher Rogers Laquita Smith Steven Whitney Ken Tharman-Superintendent/9-12 Principal Lidia Knapp, Board Clerk

Guests– Mrs. Angela Knuth, Mrs. Jillian Gebhard, Mrs. Jodi Cox and five others via zoom.

Call to Order: 8:00 p.m. President Van Patten called the meeting to order.

Adoption of Agenda : Mrs. Smith made a motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Approval of Minutes : Mr. Wenzl made a motion to approve the minutes as presented from the June 8, 2020 board meeting. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Approval of Bills : Mr. Tharman shared that the cash summary is after all of the end of year transfers were made. Mrs. Hammond made a motion to approve the bills as presented. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Hearing of Visitors : No one wished to speak when President Van Patten asked.

OLD BUSINESS

Faculty and Staff Handbook: President Van Patten shared that Mr. Tharman and her made some edits to the handbook. Mrs. Hammond made a motion to approve the Faculty and Staff handbook for the 2020-21. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Transportation: Mr. Tharman shared that there are two buses about to reach their 25-year life expiration. One is up next year and the other in 2 years. He also shared about his experience with the bus company. Some questions were asked by board members and Mr. Tharman answered. Mr. Whitney made a motion to approve the purchase of the two buses listed. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Discuss preparations for School: Mr. Tharman shared about the CARES money available. He also met with a group in Phillips County and then with Mr. Blevins (Norton County Emergency Manager). Mr. Tharman shared what he gathered and how he has spent some of the money.

Mr. Tharman also shared that there is a 1,078 page document in draft form that the State Board of Education is to approve. Mr. Tharman also broke down the document a little and that he is meeting with staff on Thursday. K.S.H.S.A.A. is to announce their plans later this week. Talk of a special meeting arose. Mrs. Smith made a motion to schedule a special board meeting for July 27, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m. in Almena. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

8:26 p.m. Mrs. Cox entered the meeting and then moved to the zoom setup in the science room.

PERSONNEL

Resignations: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 8:38 p.m. retaining Mr. Tharman. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

8:38 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 8:44 p.m. retaining Mr. Tharman. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

8:44 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mr. Wenzl made a motion to accept Ms. Imm’s resignation as High School Assistant Volleyball. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Certified Personnel: Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 8:56 p.m. retaining Mr. Tharman. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

8:56 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Supplementals: Mr. Tharman shared the remaining open supplementals. He has had no interest from certified staff, but has just gotten Mrs. Hueneke, Mrs. Chandler and Miss Lawhorn’s emails setup. He will open up Football to the public for HS Assistant and JH Assistant. Also if nothing on High School Volleyball, he will open to the public on 7/27/20.

Classified Personnel: Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 9:10 p.m. retaining Mr. Tharman. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

9:10 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 9:25 p.m. retaining Mr. Tharman. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

9:25 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mrs. Smith made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 9:30 p.m. retaining Mr. Tharman. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

9:30 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mr. Whitney made a motion to research/check on a time clock for classified staff. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 6-0. Mr. Tharman to bring to the August board meeting.

NEW BUSINESS

June KASB Policy Updates: President Van Patten expressed that it all looked fabulous. Mr. Tharman shared that the board needs to decide on a Title IX Coordinator, Investigator and a Decision-maker. President Van Patten asked which job Mr. Tharman wanted. A discussion arose. Mr. Tharman shared that he would be the Title IX Coordinator. Mr. Tharman will ask certified staff at their meeting on Thursday if anyone is interested in the remaining two openings.

Mrs. Smith made a motion to approve the KASB June policy updates as presented. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Hearing of Visitor: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 9:53 p.m. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

9:53 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session in room at 9:58 p.m. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

9:58 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mrs. Hammond made a motion to go into executive session to discuss nonelected personnel matters in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session at 10:03 p.m. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

10:03 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Out-of-District Request: Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss matters affecting a student in order to protect the privacy interest of the individual(s) to be discussed and that we return to open session at 10:12 p.m. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

10:12 p.m. returned to open meeting.

Mr. Whitney made a motion to approve the out-of-district request for Felicia and Angel Joppa and Vanessa Hickman for the 2020-21 school year. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Cash Balance Audit: Mr. Tharman shared about the cash balance audit.

Technology Policy: Mr. Tharman shared about a superintendent listserv regarding chrome books. He stated we currently have one for computer use at school and personal devices, but nothing for the chrome books that have been ordered. A discussion arose. Mr. Tharman will make some requested changes and then bring it back for the August board meeting.

Board Meeting Dates and Times: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to move the board meetings to 6:30 p.m. year round switching between Almena and Long Island locations and continuing with the second Monday of the month. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Deputy Clerk: Mr. Tharman shared that he heard or read somewhere that we should have someone named as Deputy Clerk and the past few years it has read “to be determined”. He also stated that he visited with Mrs. Yocum and she as agreed to do the job. Mrs. Smith made a motion to approve Mrs. Yocum as Deputy Clerk for the 2020-21 school year. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Official Newspaper: Mr. Tharman shared some information with the board and a discussion arose. Mrs. Hammond made a motion to designate Phillips County Review as the official school paper. Mr. Whitney seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

District Mileage Rate: Mr. Wenzl made a motion to raise the district mileage rate to fifty-seven cents ($0.57) to match the state. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Consent Calendar: Mr. Tharman reviewed the consent calendar with the board and a discussion arose. Mrs. Smith made a motion to approve the consent calendar as presented. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Appointments: Professional Development, KASB Governmental Relations, Negotiations, and NCKSEC Interlocal #636: Mrs. Hammond made a motion to maintain the current appointments. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 6-0.

Administrative Reports

Superintendent/9-12 Principal Report: Mr. Tharman shared a Thank you card, Mr. Gebhard’s Principal report, and a handout. A discussion arose about the handout.

Reports of Board Members: There were no reports from Board members

Adjournment: 10:58 p.m. Mr. Rogers made a motion to adjourn. Mrs. Smith seconded; Motion carried 6-0.