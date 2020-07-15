Regular Meeting Board of Education Unified School District #211 July 13, 2020

FOLLOWING ARE MINUTES AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education USD 211, was called to order at 7:30pm at the Alice Tweed Center, 105 E. Waverly, Norton, Kansas, by Sean Kats, President. Six members were present so a quorum was declared.

MEMBERS PRESENT: OTHERS PRESENT:

Sean Kats, President Phil Wilson – Superintendent

Deena Wente, Vice Pres. Gina Riley – Clerk

Jamie Amlong Julie Schrum – Principal

Jennifer Miller Dustin McEwen – Principal

Abby Rice Corey Roy – Principal

Michael Terry Erin Manning – NTA Rep. David Davis – Boxler Ins.

MEMBERS ABSENT: Aaron Hale – Keller Leopold Ins.

Craig Renner Dr. Glenda Maurer – Norton Co Health Dept Leslie Pfannenstiel – Norton Co Health Dept Angie Alexander – District Nurse

Jeremy Hawks – Wellness Director Bill Johnson – Coach

Emily Jacobs – Coach

Bill Jones, Teresa Clydesdale – Patrons

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jamie Amlong, to adopt the consent agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0. Actions approved in the consent agenda:

Approve agenda for the July 13, 2020 meeting as presented

Approve the minutes of the June 8, 2020 regular meeting as presented Approve bills and payroll for payment

Appoint Gina Riley as Clerk of the Board

Appoint Cynthia Walker as Treasurer of the Board

Appoint Andrew Walter as Attorney for the Board and approve a retainer fee of $1500 with any services used to be deducted from this amount

Rescind any BOE actions that are contrary to written policy

Designate The Norton Telegram as the official publication for the 2020-21 school year Approve membership in Schools for Quality Education for 2020-21 and approve the

$325 membership fee

Designate Principals Julie Schrum, Dustin McEwen and Corey Roy as student welfare officers for their respective buildings for the 2020-21 school year

Designate Supt. Phil Wilson as the Impact Aid representative, federal programs representative(Consolidated Plan, Section 504 & Title IX), hearing officer for free and reduced meal applications, representative for state programs, Freedom of Information Officer, and coordinator of services for homeless children

Designate Gina Riley as KPERS authorized representative

Designate building principals as the custodians of their respective activity funds and gate receipts

Set 10¢ per copy as the fee for copying records

Set Petty cash limits of $1500 for the District Office and $500 each for NCHS, NJHS and Eisenhower

Adopt the 1116 hour school calendar for accreditation purposes

Set the mileage reimbursement rate at the prevailing state rate for parents who transport their children on an IEP and set $.26 as the rate for employees who use their personal vehicle when no school vehicle is available.

Bills and payroll approved for payment total:

PAYROLL

BILLS

General Fund $ 488,320.65 $ 13,274.86

CTE 6,865.24 1,959.31

Capital Outlay 170,093.70

Food Service 13,133.38 446.84

Textbook Revolving Title I

Bond & Interest

9,183.10 1,300.20

515,312.50

Special Education 7,594.91 637.54

Recreation Commission 53,211.08

At-Risk 68,813.45

Professional Development 770.00

Supplemental General 20,323.12 94,085.61

Summer School 3,681.05

Butler Scholarships 2,000.00

Della Connell Scholarship 1,250.00

Tansill Trust 500.00

ESSER Cares Act Fund 3,406.85 1,023.66

Gifts & Grants 444.00

$ 621,321.75 $ 856,309.30

There were no comments from the public.

Supt. Wilson informed the board that year end closing has been completed and finished a little tighter than he had hoped. With increases to salaries, insurance, and special education, the budget will need to be watched a little closer in the upcoming years. He updated the board on the status of the track completion. He went over the city’s counter- offer regarding the lease of the unified office and board room, and asked the board how they would like to proceed. He also informed the board that there was some additional funds available through the county for COVID-19 related expenses, which needed to be used and requested quickly, so would be taking advantage of that as much as possible.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Michael Terry, to accept the City’s offer to lease the unified office and board room areas for a period of 5 years for $8,184 per year plus an 8% portion of the utilities of the combined building. Motion carried 5-1. Abby Rice voted no.

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Jamie Amlong, to appoint Deena Wente to serve as president of the board for the 2020-2021 fiscal school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Comments from Public

Supt. Report

Approve Lease

President

Deena Wente took over the meeting as president.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Deena Wente, to appoint Jennifer Miller to serve as vice president of the board for the 2020-2021 fiscal school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Sean Kats, to adopt resolution #2021-01 for determination of meeting dates, times and locations, as presented. Motion carried 6-0. The Board of Education shall normally meet in regular session on the second Monday of each month beginning at 7:30 pm.

Motion by Abby Rice, seconded by Sean Kats, to adopt resolution #2021-02 to Establish Home Rule by Board of Education. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Sean Kats, to adopt resolution #2021-03 to allow City and County Laws and Ordinances to be enforced on school grounds. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Sean Kats, to appoint Jennifer Miller as the board representative to the NCKSEC Board of Directors for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to appoint Michael Terry as the board representative on the Professional Development Council for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Jamie Amlong, to appoint Deena Wente as the board representative to the Curriculum Coordinating Council for the 2020-21 school year.

Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Abby Rice, to appoint Deena Wente as the board representative on the KASB Governmental Relations Board for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Michael Terry, to appoint Frank Otter as the USD 211 Representative to the Board of Control for the NWKTC in Goodland for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jennifer Miller, seconded by Jamie Amlong, to continue the annual alternation of the district’s checking account between the First State Bank and the Solutions North Bank and locate the checking account with the First State Bank for 2020-21 and to continue investing idle funds in accordance with current BOE policy DFE, K.S.A. #12- 1675 as amended and annotated, and past practice. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jennifer Miller, seconded by Michael Terry, to maintain current district credit cards, their uses and credit limits as presented for 2020-21. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Sean Kats, to adopt Resolution #2021-04 Annual Waiver of the Requirement of Generally Accepted Accounting Principals and Fixed Asset Accounting. Motion carried 6-0.

Vice-President

Adopt Resolutions

NCKSEC Rep

PDC Rep

CCC Rep

KASB Govt Board Rep

NWKTC Rep

Designate Depositories & Idle Funds Investing

Approve Credit Cards

Adopt Resolutions

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Abby Rice, to adopt Resolution #2021-05 Authorizing the Early Payment of Bills and Reimbursements. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Michael Terry, to adopt Resolution #2021-06 Authorizing Transfer of Funds among USD 211 accounts as presented. Motion carried 6- 0.

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Jamie Amlong, to accept the bid from Boxler Insurance Agency for the all the district’s Insurance except workmen’s comp as presented

for a total cost of $71,037. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Michael Terry, to accept the low bid from Keller Leopold for worker’s comp at a cost of $24,743 for the 2020-21 school year. Motion carried 6-0.

The board made their first review of the NCHS-NJHS faculty handbook changes. The final approval for this handbook and the EES faculty handbook presented in June will be at the August board meeting. They also had final review of the NCHS, NJHS and EES student handbooks. Motion by Sean Kats, seconded by Abby Rice, to approve the student handbooks. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Sean Kats, to approve the 2020 Wellness Plan presented at the June board meeting. Motion carried 6-0.

District Nurse, Angie Alexander, along with Norton County Health Department representatives, Dr. Glenda Maurer and Leslie Pfannenstiel, were present to answer questions regarding COVID-19 safety recommendations. The board discussed the district’s summer activities and recommendations from the state regarding the wearing of masks at the schools this fall.

Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Abby Rice, to suspend all summer sports activities for two weeks, keeping in touch with county health officials during that time, and to reevaluate reopening facilities if the situation improves. After further discussion, the motion was amended by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Abby Rice, to suspend all district summer activities for two weeks, keeping in touch with county health officials during that time, and to reevaluate reopening facilities if the situation improves. The motion to amend was passed 4-2, with Sean Kats and Michael Terry voting no. The amended motion then carried 4-2, with Sean Kats and Michael Terry voting no.

Jeremy Hawks left the meeting at 8:37pm.

Bill Johnson, Aaron Hale, and David Davis left the meeting at 8:55pm.

Dr. Glenda Maurer, Leslie Pfannensteil, and Emily Jacobs left the meeting at 8:57pm.

The board agreed to inform the public so that they can be prepared, that they are considering the KSDE’s recommendations for all staff in district buildings, 7th-12th grade students while in district buildings, and students in all grade levels being transported in district vehicles to wear facemasks. They are also further reviewing possible

Accept Insurance Bids

Review & Approve Handbooks

Approve Wellness Plan

COVID-19

Discussions

Suspend Summer Activities

Consideration of Facemasks

recommendations for grade school students. Final decisions will be made and announced at a later date.

The board added item 14B to the agenda to discuss the availability of board meetings to the public by video. Motion by Jamie Amlong, seconded by Michael Terry, to record the meetings for the remainder of the school year and post the recorded video to the district’s YouTube site, live.usd211.org. Motion carried 5-1. Sean Kats voted no.

There were no board member reports.

Motion by Michael Terry, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to go into executive session to discuss personnel/job assignments pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA and the open meeting will resume in the board room at 9:45pm. Motion carried 6-

0. Supt. Wilson stayed in the executive session.

Angie Alexander, Teresa Clydesdale, Erin Manning, Bill Jones, Corey Roy, Dustin McEwen, and Julie Schrum left the meeting at 9:40pm.

The Board returned to open meeting at 9:45pm.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to accept the resignations of Jim Jackson as Transportation Director effective January 1, 2021, with thanks for his 25 years of service; and Shelley Ellis as NCHS Secretary effective August 14, 2020. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve the hiring of Shawn Harding as Activities and Sub bus driver; and Janette Harris and DeAnn David as NCHS secretaries. Motion carried 6-0.

Motion by Deena Wente, seconded by Jennifer Miller, to approve an increase to classified staff wages of $0.45/hour and a 2% increase to administrative salaries. Motion carried 6-0.

The board scheduled special meeting to be held on July 20, 2020 at 7:30pm. President Deena Wente adjourned the meeting at 9:53pm.

Gina Riley

Clerk of the Board

Record BOE Meetings