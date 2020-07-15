81.7 F
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Agriculture to Hold Virtual 2020 Ag Summit

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has converted its fifth annual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth into a virtual experience. Beginning July 20, farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners, and other industry professionals across Kansas agriculture are invited to join KDA online as agriculture leaders from across the state network, collaborate, and engage with others from throughout all corners of Kansas agriculture.

The Kansas Ag Growth Summit has become known as a time when all of the agriculture industry sectors gather together in one place, with one goal — growing Kansas agriculture. Unfortunately, this year, after careful consideration and regard for the health and safety of everyone in the industry, KDA made the decision to move the 2020 Ag Growth Summit from an in-person event to a virtual experience.

“The KDA Ag Growth team is disappointed that we are unable to hold the 2020 Summit in person, but we are excited about the possibilities of what a virtual Summit could entail,” said Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “We have preserved the key elements from past gatherings, including interactive sessions designed to promote action and engagement within specific sectors of the Kansas agriculture community, but instead of all taking place at one time and in one place, they will be spread over several weeks.”

Starting July 20, the Summit will begin with sector breakout sessions held via online webinars. These sessions will take place over a four-week period and will be recorded for easy access if you are unable to participate on the day of the event. In addition to the sector breakout sessions, there will be three sessions covering “crossover” topics that impact Kansas agriculture as a whole. Crossover topics will cover Agriculture’s Voice in Statewide Initiatives (August 17), Protecting Our Supply Chain During COVID-19 (August 18) and Trade (August 19). These discussions will include guest speakers and industry leaders and will also be recorded for later viewing.

The 2020 Kansas Ag Growth Summit will culminate with a webinar on Thursday, August 20. This event will feature guest speakers as well as share results from the previous breakout sessions.

There is no cost to participate in any part of the Ag Growth Summit, but registration is required. A link will be sent to registrants enabling them to connect to the sessions they wish to attend. Register at www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit for sector sessions, crossover sessions, and the main Summit webinar.

Details regarding dates and times of the sector sessions, as well as speakers and specific agenda items, can be found on the KDA website at http://www.agriculture.ks.gov/Summit. The website will continue to be updated as plans are finalized over the next few weeks. If you have questions about the 2020 Kansas Ag Growth Summit, please contact Brittney Grother at Brittney.Grother@ks.gov or 785-564-6797.

Whether in person or online, KDA remains committed to our purpose — to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry. Please join us as we work together to grow smarter, grow stronger, and grow Kansas.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

State Board of Education Votes 9-0 On Reopening Guidelines For Schools

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday voted to accept the 1,000-page draft on reopening guidelines for schools this fall. The State Board voted...
Kansas Headlines

Walmart and Sam’s Club To Require Shoppers To Wear Face Coverings

Derek Nester - 0
The largest retailer in the United States, Walmart, along with membership club Sam’s Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering beginning...
Agriculture News

Kansas Department of Agriculture to Hold Virtual 2020 Ag Summit

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has converted its fifth annual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth into a virtual experience. Beginning July...
Agriculture News

Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Captive Cervid Herd

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a captive cervid herd in Osage...
Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
