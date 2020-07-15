Kansas City Chiefs Sign DT Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive tackle Chris Jones.

“I’d like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason and Michael Katz for their efforts in getting this deal done,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach said. “Chris is an elite defensive tackle in our league, and there is no better example of that than his impact in our Super Bowl LIV victory. He’s a passionate player and guy who loves Kansas City. He wanted to be here with us, and it was a priority for us to keep him here. We’re really excited to lock him up for years to come.”

“Chris is a player that is full of positive energy, and that enthusiasm carries throughout our entire locker room,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He has the ability to make plays up front for us, which we’ve all seen plenty of times over the last four years. He’s come a long way since we drafted him and the best part is, he still has room to grow and learn. He’s earned this recognition, and I’m happy for him and his family.”

Jones (6-6, 310) has played in 61 games (41 starts) in four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016-19). He’s tallied 136 tackles (97 solo), 37 tackles for loss, 33.0 sacks for -258.0 yards with 20 passes defensed. Jones has seven career forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 72 pressures and two INTs, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He’s played in six playoff games (four starts), recording seven tackles and nine passes defensed, three of which came in the club’s Super Bowl LIV victory over the 49ers last season. In 2018, Jones put together an NFL record 11-consecutive games recording at least 1.0 sack, logging a career-high 15.5 sacks that season. After 9.0 sacks in 2019, Jones earned his first career Pro Bowl invitation.

The Houston, Mississippi, native originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (37th overall) of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Mississippi State and prepped at Houston High School.