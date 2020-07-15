76.3 F
Wichita
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
type here...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
Read more
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
Read more
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 7/15/2020 4:49 AM to 7:45 AM CDT for Washington County, KS. More information.

Previous articleTopeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE amends travel quarantine list: Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KBI Announces Joint Investigation Following Discovery of Explosives

Derek Nester - 0
LOGAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the Bureau of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Final Day To Register For Kansas Primary Election Tuesday

Bruce Dierking - 0
Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for the Primary Election, which is Tuesday, August 4th. Register by 5 p.m. at your...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Signs Research Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University has signed a new preclinical research and option agreement with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop a vaccine candidate...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Areal Flood Advisory from 7/15/2020 4:49 AM to 7:45 AM CDT for Washington County, KS. More information.
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE amends travel quarantine list: Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina removed

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed three states from the quarantine list: Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina. Additionally,...
Read more