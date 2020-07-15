81.7 F
Kansas Headlines
Agriculture News

Chronic Wasting Disease Confirmed in Captive Cervid Herd

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men's and...
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a captive cervid herd in Osage County, Kansas, and is working with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism to mitigate risk to the captive cervid industry as well as the local wild deer population in the area. Though CWD has been detected in wild deer populations in many western Kansas counties, this is the first documented positive case in eastern Kansas and the first in a captive herd since 2001.

CWD is an infectious, degenerative disease of animals in the family cervidae (elk, deer, and moose) that impacts the animal’s brain cells, ultimately causing death. Only animals in the family cervidae are susceptible to CWD. Currently, there is no evidence that CWD poses a threat to humans.

The CWD-infected animal was born and raised on the premises in Osage County where it was tested after being euthanized in late June. The affected premises has been placed under quarantine, and tracing and surveillance are underway on all animals which have moved into or out of this captive cervid herd in the last five years.

KDWPT will conduct additional surveillance of CWD in Osage County as part of the agency’s annual testing of wild deer taken during hunting seasons, and through a three-year, statewide research project set to begin this fall. KDWPT will use the data collected to develop CWD risk assessment maps and future surveillance, prevention, management, and regulatory efforts.

Owners of captive cervid herds in Kansas are encouraged to participate in KDA’s CWD Herd Certification Program. This program provides increased oversight via annual inventory reconciliation, identification of all cervids over one year of age on the premises, and CWD testing for all animal mortalities. Though certification is voluntary, only operations that have been CWD-certified for at least five years may legally move animals interstate. The infected Osage County animal was in a CWD-certified herd which had not received any animals from any operations that did not have equal or greater certification status.

For more information, visit www.agriculture.ks.gov/CWD, call the KDA Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601, or visit KDWPT at ksoutdoors.com/CWD.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to serving Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and the consumers/customers they serve while also promoting public health and safety, protecting animal health, and providing consumer protection to the best of our ability.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

State Board of Education Votes 9-0 On Reopening Guidelines For Schools

Derek Nester
The Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday voted to accept the 1,000-page draft on reopening guidelines for schools this fall. The State Board voted...
Kansas Headlines

Walmart and Sam's Club To Require Shoppers To Wear Face Coverings

Derek Nester
The largest retailer in the United States, Walmart, along with membership club Sam's Club will require all shoppers to wear a face covering beginning...
Agriculture News

Kansas Department of Agriculture to Hold Virtual 2020 Ag Summit

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has converted its fifth annual Kansas Summit on Agricultural Growth into a virtual experience. Beginning July...
Agriculture News

Kansas Headlines

Topeka Congressman Steve Watkins Charged With Felonies Over Voter Registration At UPS Store

Derek Nester
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service Just weeks before his first primary to defend his congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faced multiple charges...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state's travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas' Big 1st

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas' 1st Congressional District seat. It's open...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
