Tuesday is the final day to register to vote for the Primary Election, which is Tuesday, August 4th. Register by 5 p.m. at your county clerk’s office.

Advance voting begins Wednesday, July 15th and runs through August 3rd, in person at the county clerk’s office, or by mail. Mail in applications may be requested through the county clerk’s office, or online at ksvotes.org.

Polling locations will be open on August 4th from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The General Election this year is Tuesday, November 3rd.