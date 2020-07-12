76.5 F
Wichita
Monday, July 13, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
Read more
College Sports

PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester - 0
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
Read more
College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(July 12, 2020) — Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9 points) on Sunday in the club’s MLS is Back Tournament opener at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Walt Disney World.

Forward Khiry Shelton fired Sporting ahead on the cusp of halftime, but the Loons struck twice in second-half stoppage time with an own goal and a last-gasp winner from Kevin Molino after goalkeeper Tim Melia received a red card in the 74th minute to reduce Sporting to 10 men.

Sunday’s clash, which pitted two teams that began the 2020 MLS regular season with consecutive wins, gives Minnesota early pole position in Group D of the MLS is Back Tournament, which will see the top two or three finishers in the four-team group advance to the knockout rounds later this month. Sporting will look to rebound Friday at 7 p.m. CT when they face longtime rivals Colorado Rapids on ESPN2.

With his team returning to competitive action for the first time in 127 days, Manager Peter Vermes made one lineup change from Sporting’s first two victories to open the campaign. Gerso Fernandes earned his first start of the season, replacing Johnny Russell as part of a three-man attack alongside Shelton and Alan Pulido. In defense, right back Graham Zusi notably recorded his 300th career MLS appearance for Sporting, becoming one of 12 active MLS players to reach the milestone.

A dominant first half display saw Sporting conjure their first clear chance in the 15th minute when Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller touched an out-swinging Luis Martins corner kick only as far as Ilie Sanchez, who volleyed marginally wide on the right side of the box. Shortly thereafter, Gadi Kinda latched onto Graham Zusi’s delicious cross from the right flank and hammered inches high on his first touch.

Minnesota mustered a single shot attempt in the first 45 minutes, with midfielder Jan Gregus unleashing a venomous 35-yard drive that Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia did well to tip over the crossbar with his fingertips.

The Loons quickly reverted to the backfoot as Sporting’s Roger Espinoza almost opened the scoring twice in quick succession. In the 36th minute, Kinda settled a cutback pass from Gerso and teed up Espinoza, whose curling effort near the top of the penalty area was pushed aside by the diving Miller. On Martins’ ensuing corner, the Honduran glanced a header just wide of the far right post.

Shelton lifted Sporting into a deserved lead two minutes before the break, rounding off a fluid counter-attack to break the deadlock. Pulido’s superb move past Minnesota captain Michael Boxall at midfield gave Sporting a numerical advantage in the attacking half, and the Mexican spread the ball right to Shelton who slotted low inside the near post for his second goal of the season.

The game’s complexion changed during the final half-hour, much to the chagrin of a Sporting outfit that controlled the first 60 minutes. The Loons thought they had equalized in the 63rd minute, but Molino was deemed to be offside after a VAR stoppage to wipe away Ethan Finlay’s would-be equalizer. Five minutes later, substitute Aaron Schoenfeld rattled the woodwork with a shot from the left side of the box.

Schoenfeld made a further impact in the 74th minute, racing behind the Sporting defense and crashing to the turf following a challenge from Melia. Sporting’s keeper was ejected for the foul-his first red card since 2014-prompting the introduction of Richard Sanchez for his club debut.

The Loons wasted a chance to level terms in the 90th minute when Hassani Dotson’s point-blank diving header floated off target, but parity was restored two minutes later on an unfortunate Shelton own goal after Gregus whipped a teasing free kick into the crowded penalty area.

With momentum on their side, Minnesota grabbed a 97th-minute winner to deny Sporting a result and continue their perfect start to the season. Raheem Edwards and Romain Metanire were involved in a buildup that culminated with Molino hammering low into the corner from the penalty spot.

Previous articleMarshall County With 6 COVID-19 Cases; 2 Recovered Cases

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK

Derek Nester - 0
In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

CANCELLED: AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Olivia Jansen - Missing from Kansas City, Kansas. Image Courtesy of KCTV 5The KBI would like to thank the public for their assistance...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament opener

Derek Nester - 0
(July 12, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (2-1-0, 6 points) surrendered a late lead in a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United FC (3-0-0, 9...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marshall County With 6 COVID-19 Cases; 2 Recovered Cases

Derek Nester - 0
The Marshall County Health Department released updated numbers in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 12th, Marshall County has a total of...
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 7/11/2020 4:16 PM to 8:00 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha County, KS, Riley...
Read more