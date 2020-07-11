Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27, was Kansas City’s second round selection in the 2011 First Year Player Draft. He has issued the following statement:

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” said Gallagher. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”