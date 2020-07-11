KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts July 11, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19 Derek Nester - July 11, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,... Read more College Sports PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall Derek Nester - July 11, 2020 0 Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and... Read more Professional Sports Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update Derek Nester - July 10, 2020 0 (July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for... Read more College Sports K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series Derek Nester - July 10, 2020 0 MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a... Read more College Sports Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports Derek Nester - July 9, 2020 0 Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2020 12:32 PM to 1:15 PM CDT for Nemaha County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleRoyals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19Next articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK Derek Nester - July 11, 2020 0 In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that... Read more Kansas Headlines Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas Derek Nester - July 11, 2020 0 Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits... Read more Kansas Headlines K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800 Derek Nester - July 10, 2020 0 MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges... Read more Kansas Headlines CANCELLED: AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas Derek Nester - July 10, 2020 0 Olivia Jansen - Missing from Kansas City, Kansas. Image Courtesy of KCTV 5The KBI would like to thank the public for their assistance... Read more Kansas Headlines State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System Derek Nester - July 9, 2020 0 (Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with... Read more Kansas Headlines A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up Derek Nester - July 4, 2020 0 By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds... Read more Kansas Headlines How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters Derek Nester - June 28, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'... Read more Kansas Headlines More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe Derek Nester - June 28, 2020 0 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from... Read more