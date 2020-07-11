96.4 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Royals Catcher Cam Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for Covid-19. Gallagher, 27,...
PAC-12 Conference To Move To Conference-Only Play This Fall

Derek Nester
Via Press Release: SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group announced today that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and...
Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

Derek Nester
(July 10, 2020) - Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for...
K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Derek Nester
Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/11/2020 1:17 PM to 2:00 PM CDT for Pottawatomie County, KS. More information.

Amber Alert Update: Two Family Members Booked Into Jail Following Discovery Of Body In KCK

Derek Nester
In a follow up to an Amber Alert that was issued across the State of Kansas on Friday, Kansas City, Kansas police report that...
Kelly Administration Launches KanVet Site to Help Veterans Find Careers in Kansas

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of the new KANSASWORKS KanVet website. The new site provides access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits...
K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
CANCELLED: AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester
Olivia Jansen - Missing from Kansas City, Kansas. Image Courtesy of KCTV 5The KBI would like to thank the public for their assistance...
State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas' Big 1st

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
