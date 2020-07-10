88.6 F
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

By Derek Nester

College Sports

K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men's basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a...
Read more
College Sports

Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Read more
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(July 10, 2020) – Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for COVID-19. The positive test results follow mandatory testing two consecutive days upon arrival and a total of five testing days since the club travelled to Orlando on July 5. All other individuals in the Club delegation have returned negative test results. Sporting Kansas City’s Club delegation will now test daily for a 14-day period. Sporting Kansas City will play Minnesota United FC at 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 12 in the MLS is Back Tournament.

——

Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the League’s protocol required the individual to be relocated to an isolation area after evaluation by a telehealth physician. Isolation requires relocation to a room in a designated area of the hotel and that relocation occurred under a strict and detailed protocol to minimize the risk of transmission. The individual will remain in isolation and will be monitored and tested daily.

Contact tracing is also mandatory in case of a positive COVID-19 test. This process identifies close contacts: individuals who spent at least 10 minutes within six feet of a person who has tested positive. Those close contacts will also be tested and they can continue to train or work as long as they wear a face mask at all times when not competing, remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative.

Prior to traveling to Florida, all essential members of the Club delegation underwent numerous Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. Players also underwent a baseline serology (antibody) test. PCR tests detect an active COVID-19 infection. Serology tests detect the presence of antibodies in response to a COVID-19 infection.

Additional information on Major League Soccer’s health protocol regarding testing within the MLS Is Back Tournament is available at mlssoccer.com/mls-is-back-tournament/health-and-safety-protocols.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

CANCELLED: AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
Olivia Jansen - Missing from Kansas City, Kansas. Image Courtesy of KCTV 5The KBI would like to thank the public for their assistance...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

