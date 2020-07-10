Sporting Kansas City COVID-19 Testing Update

(July 10, 2020) – Sporting Kansas City today confirmed that a Sporting Kansas City player received a pair of consecutive positive test results for COVID-19. The positive test results follow mandatory testing two consecutive days upon arrival and a total of five testing days since the club travelled to Orlando on July 5. All other individuals in the Club delegation have returned negative test results. Sporting Kansas City’s Club delegation will now test daily for a 14-day period. Sporting Kansas City will play Minnesota United FC at 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 12 in the MLS is Back Tournament.

——

Upon receipt of the initial positive result, the League’s protocol required the individual to be relocated to an isolation area after evaluation by a telehealth physician. Isolation requires relocation to a room in a designated area of the hotel and that relocation occurred under a strict and detailed protocol to minimize the risk of transmission. The individual will remain in isolation and will be monitored and tested daily.

Contact tracing is also mandatory in case of a positive COVID-19 test. This process identifies close contacts: individuals who spent at least 10 minutes within six feet of a person who has tested positive. Those close contacts will also be tested and they can continue to train or work as long as they wear a face mask at all times when not competing, remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative.

Prior to traveling to Florida, all essential members of the Club delegation underwent numerous Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. Players also underwent a baseline serology (antibody) test. PCR tests detect an active COVID-19 infection. Serology tests detect the presence of antibodies in response to a COVID-19 infection.

Additional information on Major League Soccer’s health protocol regarding testing within the MLS Is Back Tournament is available at mlssoccer.com/mls-is-back-tournament/health-and-safety-protocols.