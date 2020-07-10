79.6 F
K-State, Wichita State to Play Charity Exhibition, Ink 4-Game Series

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and...
Read more
Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Read more
NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Read more
Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Beginning with a charity exhibition game in October, Kansas State will rekindle its men’s basketball rivalry against Wichita State with a four-game, regular-season series launching in the 2021-22 season, the schools announced on Friday (July 10).

The teams, which last faced off in 2003, will first meet on Saturday, October 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita in a charity exhibition game to benefit organizations providing services for COVID-19 relief. Head coaches Bruce Weber of K-State and Gregg Marshall of Wichita State designated charities to benefit from proceeds raised through ticket sales for the game, including Konza United Way, Crisis Center, Inc., United Way of the Plains and the Wichita Children’s Home. Ticket information for the charity exhibition game will be released at a later date. The charity game has been approved by the NCAA.

The four-game, regular-season agreement calls off-campus at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita on December 5, 2021, where WSU will be designated home team, and at the newly renamed T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on December 22, 2023, with K-State serving as the home team. The Wildcats will host the Shockers on December 3, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum and the series will wrap up with a game at Charles Koch Arena on December 7, 2024.

“We are excited about renewing the series with Wichita State,” said Weber. “Coach Marshall has built a great program in Wichita and this will be yet another opportunity for our players to play against the best.

“I want to thank WSU athletics director Darron Boatright, Coach Marshall and his staff as well as (Executive Associate AD) Casey Scott and (Director of Operations) Drew Speraw for their hard work in getting this series completed. This is a win-win for the schools, their fan bases and our state.”

The regular-season matchup in December 2021 will be the first meeting between the schools since a 54-50 win by K-State on December 10, 2003 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game at the T-Mobile Center in 2023 will be the first in a city other than Manhattan and Wichita, while the visit to Koch Arena in 2024 will be the first on the WSU campus since a 79-66 win by the Wildcats at then Levitt Arena on December 7, 2002.

K-State leads the all-time series, 20-11, winning 14 of 16 meetings in Manhattan and posting a 6-9 mark in Wichita.

“We’re excited to revive this series,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “It’s something that makes sense and needed to happen. It’ll be great for the fans all across the state with games in Wichita, Manhattan and Kansas City. I’m really looking forward to this series of games. We appreciate both head coaches as well as (WSU athletics director) Darron Boatright and our sport administrator, Casey Scott, for all the work they put into making this happen.”

Under the direction of 14-year head coach Gregg Marshall, Wichita State has become one of the top teams in the country, averaging nearly 26 wins per season and advancing to 7 NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the Final Four in 2013. The Shockers collected their 11th consecutive 20-win season during the shortened 2019-20 season, posting a 23-8 overall record and earning a fourth-place finish in the American Athletic Conference with an 11-7 mark.

The series dates nearly 90 years when then Municipal University of Wichita defeated Kansas State College of Agriculture and Applied Science, 29-27, at the Henrion Gymnasium in Wichita on December 17, 1932. The schools played off-and-on for the next 30-plus seasons, including a historic 94-86 win by K-State in the 1964 NCAA Midwest Regional Final at the WSU Roundhouse that propelled the Wildcats to the Final Four.

The schools played twice a year during the 1969-70, 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons – splitting the 6-game series –
before taking a 15-year hiatus. Beginning with a 77-60 win by K-State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan on January 6, 1986, the schools would play at least once in 18 of the next 19 seasons (1986-2003), including a pair of home-and-home matchups during the 1986-87 season, and ending with the 2003 meeting.

K-State’s Weber has a long history with Wichita State dating back to his days as the head coach at Southern Illinois, where he posted a 9-1 mark against the Shockers from 1998-2003. Overall, he is 10-1 against WSU with his Illinois team collecting a 55-54 win in the latest meeting on November 25, 2005 at the South Padre Island Invitational in South Padre Island, Texas. Weber and Marshall have never coached against each other.

The Wichita State series is the first of several signed by K-State with regional rivals in the coming seasons, as the Wildcats will face former Big 12 rival Nebraska in each of the next three seasons (2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23), including a pending matchup at the T-Mobile Center on December 19.

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more
AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Kansas Amber Alert for Olivia A. Jansen, missing from 4444 Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Age:...
Read more
State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Read more
Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver's License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Read more

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state's travel advisory, along with...
Read more
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas' Big 1st

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas' 1st Congressional District seat. It's open...
Read more
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

K-State Announces Added Furloughs; Total More Than 1,800

MANHATTAN — Multiple Kansas State University colleges and units will implement administrative furloughs as one of several ways the university is addressing significant financial challenges...
Read more
AMBER ALERT: Olivia A. Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Kansas Amber Alert for Olivia A. Jansen, missing from 4444 Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Age:...
Read more