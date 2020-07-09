78.5 F
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Opening Day Scheduled for Thursday, April 1

By Derek Nester

Professional Sports

Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Professional Sports

Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Derek Nester
Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Texas Rangers, to mark the fifth time in seven years that the Royals will open the season at home. It’ll be the first time the Royals will play the Rangers on Opening Day, and the first time they will open with a non-divisional opponent since starting the 2016 season vs. the New York Mets.

Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with three games at Busch Stadium from Aug. 6-8 and three games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 13-15. The remaining 14 Interleague games will be played over six series, including three at home and three on the road against the National League Central. This will mark the second consecutive season in which the Royals will face all five National League Central opponents.

Kansas City will host Interleague matchups in 2021 vs. Milwaukee (May 18-19), Pittsburgh (May 31-June 1) and Cincinnati (July 5-7). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Pittsburgh (April 27-28), Milwaukee (July 20-21) and Chicago (Aug. 20-22). This will be the Royals’ first trip to PNC Park in Pittsburgh since 2018, and will mark the second straight season in which they will travel to Milwaukee’s Miller Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host Texas on Easter Sunday (April 4), the Chicago White Sox on Mother’s Day (May 9), Pittsburgh on Memorial Day (May 31), Boston on Father’s Day (June 20) and Minnesota on Independence Day (July 4). The Royals will travel to Baltimore on Labor Day (Sept. 6).

The All-Star break will run from July 12-15 and will include the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 13 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Kansas City will host 81 games at Kauffman Stadium, including 13 in April, 13 in May, 11 in June, 16 in July, 11 in August, 14 in September and three in October.

The Royals will host two 10-game homestands, from April 12-21 vs. Los Angeles, Toronto and Tampa Bay; and from Aug. 9-19 vs. New York, St. Louis and Houston. The Royals are scheduled for four three-city trips, including nine games in 10 days from April 23-May 2 at Detroit, at Pittsburgh and at Minnesota; 10 games in 10 days from June 22-July 1 at New York, Texas and Boston; nine games in 10 days from July 30-Aug. 8 at Toronto, at the Chicago White Sox and at St. Louis; and 10 games in 10 days from Aug. 20-29 at the Chicago Cubs, at Houston and at Seattle.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Launches Project for Young Rural Professionals

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced today the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will partner with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to develop a...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas City’s Sprint Center Renamed T-Mobile Center Following Wireless Merger

Derek Nester
Bellevue, Washington — July 9, 2020 — Kansas City is getting another splash of magenta! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details for T-Mobile Center,...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
