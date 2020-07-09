65.3 F
Wichita
Thursday, July 9, 2020
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Professional Sports

Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Event cancelled. Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 7/9/2020 4:01 AM to 5:00 AM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Subject Arrested Related To Officer Involved Shooting

Derek Nester - 0
WOODSON COUNTY – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest related to the officer involved shooting in Neosho Falls,...
Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

Beach Museum of Art Offers Online Interactive Tools For Fun and Thought-Provoking Art Experiences

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University may be closed for the time being, but the museum's collections and new programming...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Implementing Foster Care Report Card

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-53 establishing an annual education report card for students in foster care. The report card will track...
