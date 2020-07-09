KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts July 9, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards... Read more Professional Sports Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19... Read more Professional Sports Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19 Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have... Read more Professional Sports Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This... Read more Professional Sports Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule Derek Nester - July 6, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 7/9/2020 2:12 AM to 3:00 AM CDT for Pawnee County, NE. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines UPDATE: Subject Arrested Related To Officer Involved Shooting Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 WOODSON COUNTY – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest related to the officer involved shooting in Neosho Falls,... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with... Read more Kansas Headlines Beach Museum of Art Offers Online Interactive Tools For Fun and Thought-Provoking Art Experiences Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University may be closed for the time being, but the museum's collections and new programming... Read more Kansas Headlines A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Implementing Foster Care Report Card Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-53 establishing an annual education report card for students in foster care. The report card will track... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival Derek Nester - July 8, 2020 0 By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with... Read more Kansas Headlines A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st Derek Nester - July 7, 2020 0 By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up Derek Nester - July 4, 2020 0 By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds... Read more Kansas Headlines How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters Derek Nester - June 28, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'... Read more Kansas Headlines More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe Derek Nester - June 28, 2020 0 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from... Read more