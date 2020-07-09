84.6 F
KNDY Local News

Area County Fairs Scheduled With Modified Schedules Due To Pandemic

By Bruce Dierking

Big Ten Conference To Play Conference Only Schedule For Fall Sports

Derek Nester - 0
Via Press Release - We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and...
Royals Announce 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 9, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2021 regular season schedule....
NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

Derek Nester - 0
In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Bruce Dierking

County fairs are planned, with scheduling revisions to accommodate crowds. The Marshall County Fair next week begins with the horse events Thursday. 4H and open entries will be accepted Friday, July 17th from 4-8, with livestock judging that evening. On Saturday judging and show events are planned.

Sunday, the fair parade at 6 will be themed “Country nights and carnival lights”. No candy or other items may be thrown, line up at 5:30, with no pre entries. Activities conclude Monday, with round robin at 3. The catered fair supper by Ricky’s café at 6 is open to the public, and the livestock auction is Monday July 20th at 7. A petting zoo and pony rides will be offered Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with no carnival operating this year. Entertainments are scheduled each evening, with Red Dirt Rendezvous Friday at 7, Rewind Band Saturday at 7, and Savannah Chesnutt on Sunday evening at 8. Figure eight and demo derby will not be held, as well as the style revue and cake auction.

Pre fair judging for the Washington County Fair is Tuesday. Entries to be dropped off at the Washington County High School will be judged, without participants. The fashion review this year will be Tuesday evening, July 14th at 7:30 at the high school track. Social distancing encouraged; no restrooms available.

The Washington County fair is the week following, with 4H and open class exhibit entries accepted beginning at 4:30, Tuesday July 21st. Judging and livestock shows are Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, July 24th the fair parade is planned at 6. Theme this year, the Roaring 20’s are back. A pedal pull and carnival games follow, with dueling pianos entertainment at 8:30. Saturday round robin is at 9, with a second parade at 5. Carnival games featured again, and Rusty Rierson and Mollie Beaver perform live at 8.

The Nemaha County Free Fair in Seneca runs July 23-27, this year’s theme is home grown 4H fun. Exhibits will be open Friday through Monday, with no open class divisions this year. Entertainments are planned Friday and Saturday nights, with the fair parade in Seneca Sunday, July 26th at 6:30 pm. The livestock auction Monday evening begins at 7.

KNDY will air live reports from the Marshall County Fair, July 17th – 20th, and the Washington County Fair July 23rd-25th on FM 95.5 and AM 1570/FM 94.1, including interviews with 4H youth.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

State Settles Federal Lawsuit; Agencies Eager to Continue Systemic Overhaul of Child Welfare System

Derek Nester - 0
(Via Press Release) Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Second Degree Murder on Cruise Ship

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, KAN. - A Topeka, Kan., man was sentenced today to 12 years in federal prison for the second degree murder of a woman he was...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Orders on Driver’s License Extension, Adult Care Home Licensure

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Orders #20-55 and #20-56 as part of her administration’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and her commitment...
Kansas Headlines

Office of Rural Prosperity Launches Project for Young Rural Professionals

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers announced today the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will partner with the Kansas Sampler Foundation to develop a...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas City’s Sprint Center Renamed T-Mobile Center Following Wireless Merger

Derek Nester - 0
Bellevue, Washington — July 9, 2020 — Kansas City is getting another splash of magenta! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled details for T-Mobile Center,...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

Derek Nester - 0
By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Kansas Headlines

A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
