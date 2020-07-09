Area County Fairs Scheduled With Modified Schedules Due To Pandemic

County fairs are planned, with scheduling revisions to accommodate crowds. The Marshall County Fair next week begins with the horse events Thursday. 4H and open entries will be accepted Friday, July 17th from 4-8, with livestock judging that evening. On Saturday judging and show events are planned.

Sunday, the fair parade at 6 will be themed “Country nights and carnival lights”. No candy or other items may be thrown, line up at 5:30, with no pre entries. Activities conclude Monday, with round robin at 3. The catered fair supper by Ricky’s café at 6 is open to the public, and the livestock auction is Monday July 20th at 7. A petting zoo and pony rides will be offered Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with no carnival operating this year. Entertainments are scheduled each evening, with Red Dirt Rendezvous Friday at 7, Rewind Band Saturday at 7, and Savannah Chesnutt on Sunday evening at 8. Figure eight and demo derby will not be held, as well as the style revue and cake auction.

Pre fair judging for the Washington County Fair is Tuesday. Entries to be dropped off at the Washington County High School will be judged, without participants. The fashion review this year will be Tuesday evening, July 14th at 7:30 at the high school track. Social distancing encouraged; no restrooms available.

The Washington County fair is the week following, with 4H and open class exhibit entries accepted beginning at 4:30, Tuesday July 21st. Judging and livestock shows are Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, July 24th the fair parade is planned at 6. Theme this year, the Roaring 20’s are back. A pedal pull and carnival games follow, with dueling pianos entertainment at 8:30. Saturday round robin is at 9, with a second parade at 5. Carnival games featured again, and Rusty Rierson and Mollie Beaver perform live at 8.

The Nemaha County Free Fair in Seneca runs July 23-27, this year’s theme is home grown 4H fun. Exhibits will be open Friday through Monday, with no open class divisions this year. Entertainments are planned Friday and Saturday nights, with the fair parade in Seneca Sunday, July 26th at 6:30 pm. The livestock auction Monday evening begins at 7.

KNDY will air live reports from the Marshall County Fair, July 17th – 20th, and the Washington County Fair July 23rd-25th on FM 95.5 and AM 1570/FM 94.1, including interviews with 4H youth.