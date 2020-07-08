NASCAR Announces 2020 Schedule Through Cup Series Regular Season Finale Weekend

94.6 F
Wichita
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
By Derek Nester
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) - NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards...
Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

In anticipation of the National Football League's guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19...
Keller and O’Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have...
Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension. "This...
Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 8, 2020) – NASCAR today announced its schedule of events through August for all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series, which includes two additional NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders, and two separate stops – on two different courses – at Daytona International Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will visit Michigan International Speedway Aug. 7-9, featuring a Cup Series doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8 (4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Sunday, Aug. 9 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will visit Road America on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon ET (NBCSN).
For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series will race on the storied road course at Daytona International Speedway during the August 14-16 weekend. The road course-oval hybrid, most noted for the annual running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, will feature races across all three national series and the ARCA Menards Series. The historic races will replace NASCAR’s annual visit to Watkins Glen International.
FS1 will continue to carry coverage of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series throughout the balance of the season. As part of the 2020 revised schedule, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race number 14 of the regular season on Sunday, Aug. 30 at noon ET.
NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.
More details on additional NASCAR national series events, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.
The latest installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:
 
DATE                           TRACK                                 SERIES                  DISTANCE       NET             START (ET)
Fri, August 7                 Michigan                          Gander Trucks           200 mi              FS1                 6:00 PM
Sat, August 8                Road America                 Xfinity                         182 mi              NBCSN           Noon
Sat, August 8                Michigan                          Cup                            312 mi              NBCSN          4:00 PM
Sun, August 9               Michigan                          ARCA Menards          200 mi              MAVTV          1:00 PM
Sun, August 9               Michigan                         Cup                             312mi               NBCSN          4:30 PM
Fri, August 14               Daytona Road Course    ARCA Menards           TBA                  MAVTV          5:00 PM
Sat, August 15              Daytona Road Course    Xfinity                         182 mi              NBCSN          3:00 PM
Sun, August 16             *Daytona Road Course  Gander Trucks            153 mi              FS1                Noon
Sun, August 16             Daytona Road Course    Cup                             231 mi              NBC              3:00 PM
Fri, August 21               Dover                              ARCA Menards East  125 mi              Trackpass      2:00 PM
Fri, August 21               Dover                              Gander Trucks            200 mi              FS1               5:00 PM
Sat, August 22              Dover                              Xfinity                          200 mi              NBCSN        12:30 PM
Sat, August 22              Dover                              Cup                             311 mi              NBCSN         4:00 PM
Sun, August 23             Dover                              Xfinity                          200 mi              NBCSN        1:00 PM
Sun, August 23             Dover                              Cup                             311 mi              NBCSN        4:00 PM
Fri, August 28               Daytona                          Xfinity                          250 mi              NBCSN        7:30 PM
Sat, August 29              WWT Raceway              ARCA Menards           150 mi              MAVTV        6:00 PM
Sat, August 29              Daytona                         Cup                              400 mi              NBC             7:30 PM
Sun, August 30             WWT Raceway              Gander Trucks             200 mi              FS1              Noon
The NASCAR Cup Series continues this Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Kentucky Speedway, live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
 
*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway; the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined; the NASCAR Xfinity Series will not run at Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) and has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

**Schedule locations, dates, times and networks are subject to change.
UPDATE: Subject Arrested Related To Officer Involved Shooting

WOODSON COUNTY – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest related to the officer involved shooting in Neosho Falls,...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
Beach Museum of Art Offers Online Interactive Tools For Fun and Thought-Provoking Art Experiences

MANHATTAN — The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at Kansas State University may be closed for the time being, but the museum's collections and new programming...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Governor Laura Kelly Signs Executive Order Implementing Foster Care Report Card

Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order #20-53 establishing an annual education report card for students in foster care. The report card will track...
Kansans Planning A Trip To New York Must Now Quarantine For Two Weeks Upon Arrival

By Jodi Fortino - Kansas News Service New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Kansas has been added to the state’s travel advisory, along with...
A Look At The Sizable Pool Of Candidates Hoping To Represent Kansas’ Big 1st

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — Four Republicans and two Democrats are running for Kansas’ 1st Congressional District seat. It’s open...
Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
