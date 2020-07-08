87.4 F
Professional Sports

Chiefs Announce Season Ticket Member Plan & Refunds For The 2020 Season

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

In anticipation of the National Football League’s guidelines being issued to clubs regarding stadium configuration changes and reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs have announced a plan that offers the most flexibility and benefits for Season Ticket Members for what will be an unprecedented NFL season in 2020.

Because the club cannot fairly re-seat the entire season ticket base across a limited number of seats, all Season Ticket Members will automatically have their 2020 payment credited for the 2021 season without any action on their part. Keeping their payment as a credit towards 2021 includes the following benefits:

  • STMs will be automatically included in a single-game presale for any available seats in 2020, once a final capacity is determined.
  • Their credit can be utilized to purchase single-game tickets for a reduced-capacity 2020 season, if they choose.
  • They will receive their 2020 Season Ticket Member box with exclusive gifts.
  • STM pricing will remain flat for 2021 and they will accrue a year of STM tenure for the 2020 season, regardless of if they attend any games or not in 2020.
  • In the event that the club is permitted to host a full-capacity crowd for any potential playoff games, STMs that did not opt for a refund will be given the first opportunity to purchase their seats.
  • Parking or hospitality club passes purchased as part of a Season Ticket Membership can be managed exactly like tickets – either as a credit for 2021 or a full-refund, if requested.

Season Ticket Members who wish to receive a full refund vs. a 2021 credit can choose to do so by contacting their ticket representative over the phone or via email. While those who opt to receive a refund won’t be eligible for the above benefits in 2020, they will still be issued a 2021 renewal for their same season ticket location(s) and will maintain their tenure.

“People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations. As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued Season Ticket Members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall.”

Due to the inability to accommodate all Season Ticket Members, there is no way to account for purchasers who have already secured single-game tickets. All single-game tickets purchased through the primary market will be issued an automatic refund to the method of payment. For any tickets purchased through a resale marketplace, ticket purchasers will need to visit the marketplace used to review their options. Single-game parking passes that have already been purchased through the team will automatically be refunded to the method of payment as well.

The club will announce and conduct a reduced-capacity single-game on-sale once the final number of available seats is determined based on the guidance of the NFL, as well as local government officials and public health experts. Season Ticket Members who retain their 2020 funds as a credit for 2021 will be given first access to purchase single-game tickets in a priority order, based on their tenure. This Season Ticket Member process will take place through password-protected online accounts. Any remaining single-game tickets will be offered to the public following the Season Ticket Member presale.

When reduced capacity single-game tickets go on sale to Season Ticket Members and the public, it is likely that the club will only sell tickets for the preseason and the first few games of the regular season. As the season progresses, the club will follow the guidance of local officials and public health experts, with the goal being that local regulations will allow for an increased capacity later in the season. Any change that increases capacity throughout the season would provide more fans the ability to purchase single-game tickets in more areas.

Beyond the NFL’s stadium configuration changes, the club continues to work closely with the NFL, representatives of The University of Kansas Health System, Populous, as well as local government officials and public health experts on additional capacity and operational adjustments for the safety of all fans, staff, coaches and players. All aspects of the gameday experience for the upcoming season – including parking, tailgating, guest service, food and beverage, retail and stadium operations – are being evaluated and will be announced prior to the start of the season.

Previous articleUPDATE: Subject Arrested Related To Officer Involved Shooting

