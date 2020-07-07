87.8 F
Professional Sports

Keller and O'Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

By Derek Nester

Keller and O'Hearn Test Positive For COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn have...
Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
Royals Announce July Schedule For "Royals Playback" Broadcasts

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for "Royals Playback," which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 7, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals today announced that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have each tested positive for Covid-19. Both players have released a statement after giving the club permission to announce that positive test.

Keller, 24 (he turns 25 on July 27), is in his third season with Kansas City after joining the organization as a Rule 5 selection in December, 2017.

“Of course I was devastated when I heard the news from Nick Kenney (Head Athletic Trainer) that I had two positive tests,” Keller said. “I was sent home yesterday and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word today that the second test also came back positive and I have to go into isolation. I am experiencing minor symptoms that remind me more of an allergy attack. Other than that I feel great and have no other symptoms, including no cough or fever. I’m going to follow the directions from our training staff and hope to be back working out with the club as soon as possible. I would encourage everyone to stay safe.”

O’Hearn, 26 (he turns 27 on July 26), played in 105 games for the Royals last year, his second stint with the big league club, hitting 14 home runs.

“Obviously I was shocked when I got the news that my test was positive,” said O’Hearn. “I am asymptomatic and feel fine physically. It’s been a really tough summer waiting for the season to start and to have a setback like this, albeit hopefully a brief one, just makes me that much hungrier. Though I have to be in quarantine, I plan to continue working out as much as possible and taking direction from our medical team until the time comes that I’m cleared to rejoin my teammates. If this could happen to me, it could happen to anyone, so it really is important for everybody to pay attention to their surroundings and don’t assume that you’re not vulnerable, because everyone is.”

