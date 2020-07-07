Chiefs Sign QB Patrick Mahomes to Contract Extension

Courtesy of The Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that the team has signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a contract extension.

“This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

“Getting this deal done has been a priority for us for quite a while now,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “I’d like to thank Chris Cabott and Leigh Steinberg for their efforts and patience, along with Brandt Tilis and Chris Shea on my staff. I’d also like to recognize Clark Hunt, Mark Donovan and Coach Reid who have all been incredibly supportive while we’ve worked though the details. I’ve said from the beginning that Patrick is one of the most impressive players I’ve ever scouted, but I don’t think anyone could have envisioned everything he’s brought to our football team and community. His abilities are so rare, and to couple that with an incredible personality is outstanding. We’re going to continue to do everything we can to surround him with talent, and this deal provides us more flexibility to do that. He’s obviously an integral part to our success and we’re thrilled he’s going to be the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time.”

“I’ve had the privilege of coaching a lot of incredible athletes and special people in my career, and Patrick is without question on that list of players.” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “The best part is he’s still early in his career. He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film, he wants to be the best. He’s a competitor and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Mahomes (6-3, 230) has started 31 games in three NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2017-19). He’s completed 724 of 1,099 pass attempts (65.9%) for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions (108.9 rating). He’s rushed 110 times for 500 yards (4.5 avg.) with four TDs. In postseason play, Mahomes has completed 115 of 184 pass attempts (62.5%) for 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions (106.6 rating). Mahomes has started two seasons for the club, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020. He helped lead the club to back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances followed by a victory in Super Bowl LIV, earning the game’s MVP award.

Mahomes originally entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. Kansas City traded the No. 27 overall pick, a third-round pick and their 2018 first-round selection to the Buffalo Bills in order to move up to No. 10 where the club selected Mahomes. The Tyler, Texas native, played collegiately at Texas Tech.