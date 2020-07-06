74.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Opening Day Scheduled for Friday, July 24 on Classic Hits 106.7 & 1530 AM KQNK

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLB and MLBPA Announce First COVID-19 Test Results

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly announced today the first set of results for the COVID-19 testing conducted as...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football Voluntary Workouts Suspended

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football voluntary workouts have been suspended at this time due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Due...
Read more
KQNK Local News

Royals Announce July Schedule For “Royals Playback” Broadcasts

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their July schedule for “Royals Playback,” which will air Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.),...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season.

Opening Day is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT on Friday, July 24 at Progressive Field vs. the Cleveland Indians, to mark just the second time in the last six seasons in which Kansas City will open on the road. It will be the sixth time in Royals’ history in which they will open on a Friday, and the first since 2012. This will represent the latest Opening Day in Royals history, after the club played its earliest Opening Day last season on March 28. Their 2020 opener will mark the 300th day since the Royals last took the field in a regular season game on Sept. 29, 2019, when they closed out the season with a 5-4 walk-off win vs. Minnesota.

The Royals’ 2020 home opener is now scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT on Friday, July 31 vs. the Chicago White Sox, which will end a streak of 305 days without a regular season game at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City will play 60 games in 66 days this season, including 30 games at home and 30 on the road. Forty games (66.7%) will be played within the American League Central division, and the remaining 20 games will be played vs. the National League Central division.

The breakdown includes 10 games each vs. Cleveland, the Chicago White Sox, Detroit and Minnesota. Kansas City will host three games vs. Cleveland, seven games vs. the Chicago White Sox, four games vs. Detroit and six games vs. Minnesota. The Royals will travel for seven games in Cleveland, three games at the Chicago White Sox, six games in Detroit and four games in Minnesota.

The Royals’ 20-game Interleague schedule will feature six games vs. their intrastate rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, including a three-game set at Busch Stadium from Aug. 24-26 and a three-game set at Kauffman Stadium from Sept. 21-23. They will host Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015, for a three-game series from Sept. 11-13, and will travel to Milwaukee’s Miller Park for the first time since 2018, for a three-game set from Sept. 18-20. The Royals will round out their Interleague schedule with four games each vs. the Reds and Cubs, including two games in Cincinnati from Aug. 11-12, followed by two games vs. the Reds in Kansas City from Aug. 18-19; and a home-and-home set vs. the Cubs, beginning with two games at Wrigley Field from Aug. 3-4, and concluding with two games at Kauffman Stadium from Aug. 5-6.

The Royals will play on just one national holiday this season, when they travel to Cleveland on Labor Day (Sept. 7).

Kansas City’s home games will feature weeknight first pitch times at 7:05 p.m. CT. Saturday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. CT and Sunday home games will start at 1:05 p.m. The only two exceptions are on Thursday, Aug. 6, when the Royals will host the Chicago Cubs beginning at 6:15 p.m. CT, and on the final day of the regular season, Sunday, Sept. 27, when the Royals will host Detroit beginning at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals will host two season-high seven-game homestands, from Aug. 31-Sept. 6 vs. Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox, and to close out the regular season from Sept. 21-27 vs. St. Louis and Detroit. Kansas City will open the schedule with a season-long seven-game road trip from July 24-30 at Cleveland and Detroit. The Royals will have two 17-day stretches without an off day, from July 24-Aug. 9 and Aug. 28-Sept. 13. They are scheduled for four off days in August (10th, 13th, 20th and 27th) and two in September (14th and 17th).

2020 ROYALS RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON CLASSIC HITS KQNK

Tue 07

MLB: Athletics at Royals (8/11/2014) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 7 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thu 09

MLB: Royals at White Sox (4/23/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 9 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Sat 11

MLB: Royals at White Sox (7/18/2015) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 11 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 12

MLB: Indians at White Sox (7/18/2016) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 12 @ 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tue 14

MLB: Rockies at Royals (8/23/2017) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 14 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thu 16

MLB: Tigers at Royals (8/28/2018) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 16 @ 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Sat 18

MLB: White Sox at Royals (7/13/2019) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 18 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 19

MLB: Royals at White Sox (9/11/2019) [ROYALS REPLAY][NO STREAMING]

July 19 @ 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fri 24

MLB: Royals at Indians [NO STREAMING]

July 24 @ 6:10 PM - 9:10 PM
Sat 25

MLB: Royals at Indians [NO STREAMING]

July 25 @ 4:10 PM - 7:10 PM
Sun 26

MLB: Royals at Indians [NO STREAMING]

July 26 @ 12:10 PM - 3:10 PM
Mon 27

MLB: Royals at Tigers [NO STREAMING]

July 27 @ 6:10 PM - 9:10 PM
Tue 28

MLB: Royals at Tigers [NO STREAMING]

July 28 @ 6:10 PM - 9:10 PM
Wed 29

MLB: Royals at Tigers [NO STREAMING]

July 29 @ 6:10 PM - 9:10 PM
Thu 30

MLB: Royals at Tigers [NO STREAMING]

July 30 @ 6:10 PM - 9:10 PM
Fri 31

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

July 31 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Aug 01

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 1 @ 6:05 PM - 9:05 PM
Aug 02

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 2 @ 1:05 PM - 4:05 PM
Aug 03

MLB: Royals at Cubs [NO STREAMING]

August 3 @ 7:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Aug 04

MLB: Royals at Cubs [NO STREAMING]

August 4 @ 7:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Aug 05

MLB: Cubs at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 5 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Aug 06

MLB: Cubs at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 6 @ 6:15 PM - 9:15 PM
Aug 07

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 7 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Aug 08

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 8 @ 6:05 PM - 9:05 PM
Aug 09

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 9 @ 1:05 PM - 4:05 PM
Aug 11

MLB: Royals at Reds [NO STREAMING]

August 11 @ 5:40 PM - 8:40 PM
Aug 12

MLB: Royals at Reds [NO STREAMING]

August 12 @ 5:40 PM - 8:40 PM
Aug 14

MLB: Royals at Twins [NO STREAMING]

August 14 @ 7:10 PM - 10:10 PM
Aug 15

MLB: Royals at Twins [NO STREAMING]

August 15 @ 6:10 PM - 9:10 PM
Aug 16

MLB: Royals at Twins [NO STREAMING]

August 16 @ 1:10 PM - 4:10 PM
Aug 17

MLB: Royals at Twins [NO STREAMING]

August 17 @ 7:10 PM - 10:10 PM
Aug 18

MLB: Reds at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 18 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Aug 19

MLB: Reds at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 19 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Aug 21

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 21 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Aug 22

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 22 @ 6:05 PM - 9:05 PM
Aug 23

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 23 @ 1:05 PM - 4:05 PM
Aug 24

MLB: Royals at Cardinals [NO STREAMING]

August 24 @ 7:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Aug 25

MLB: Royals at Cardinals [NO STREAMING]

August 25 @ 7:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Aug 26

MLB: Royals at Cardinals [NO STREAMING]

August 26 @ 7:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Aug 28

MLB: Royals at White Sox [NO STREAMING]

August 28 @ 7:10 PM - 10:10 PM
Aug 29

MLB: Royals at White Sox [NO STREAMING]

August 29 @ 1:10 PM - 4:10 PM
Aug 30

MLB: Royals at White Sox [NO STREAMING]

August 30 @ 1:10 PM - 4:10 PM
Aug 31

MLB: Indians at Royals [NO STREAMING]

August 31 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Sep 01

MLB: Indians at Royals [NO STREAMING]

September 1 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Sep 02

MLB: Indians at Royals [NO STREAMING]

September 2 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Sep 03

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

September 3 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Sep 04

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

September 4 @ 7:05 PM - 10:05 PM
Sep 05

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

September 5 @ 6:05 PM - 9:05 PM
Sep 06

MLB: White Sox at Royals [NO STREAMING]

September 6 @ 1:05 PM - 4:05 PM
Sep 07

MLB: Royals at Indians [NO STREAMING]

September 7 @ 5:10 PM - 8:10 PM

View More…

Previous articleKansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 15 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders

Derek Nester - 0
GREAT BEND – (July 6, 2020) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

A Topeka City Employee Indicted on Federal Child Porn Charges

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man who works for the city of Topeka was indicted today on federal child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Stephen...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Sees Substantial Gains in Total Tax Collections Over Projections for June and Close of FY 2020

Derek Nester - 0
The State of Kansas saw a better-than-predicted close to Fiscal Year 2020. In June, the state’s total tax collections were up by $135.6 million...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Doctors Say Wear A Mask Or Brace For Coronavirus Numbers To Keep Going Up

Derek Nester - 0
By Brian Grimmett - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — A month ago, the University of Kansas Hospital had as few as nine of its beds...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (July 6, 2020) — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals tonight announced their revised 60-game schedule for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 7/6/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 15 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murders

Derek Nester - 0
GREAT BEND – (July 6, 2020) – A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years...
Read more