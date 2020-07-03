Marshall County Fair continues schedule adjustments, with the fair slated to begin Friday, July 17th with livestock judging at 7 p.m., and concluding Monday, July 20th with the livestock auction at 7 p.m. The softball tournament, Barnyard Boogie, demo derby and figure eight races have been cancelled, and the carnival operator from Oklahoma advised this week that they will not be operating, and the church food stand will be closed.

Marshall County was the only remaining stop scheduled in Kansas for the carnival company, and they were reluctant to travel. As well, the 4-H Style Revue and decorated cake auction will not be held. The annual Fair Parade will be held Sunday evening, July 19th beginning at 6 p.m. Entries may line up at 5:30, with no pre entries.

Washington County Fair officials have been meeting, and will be announcing the schedule of events soon.