Independence Day Activities Modified; Fireworks Still Planned Across Area

A number of traditional Independence Day activities have been suspended, or revised this year, in light of the COVID virus. A road rally benefit for the Marysville Historic Union Pacific Depot is planned Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., with clues given for a timed driving tour. Free swimming will be featured at the Marysville City Pool Saturday afternoon from 1-6. In Centralia, the annual 4th of July parade begins at 10:30.

A joint fireworks display between Blue Rapids and Waterville is planned Saturday evening at Valley Heights High School at 9:45. Washington will host a fireworks display Saturday evening at 10 p.m. Marysville fireworks display is planned Sunday evening at 9:45 at Lakeview Sports Complex.