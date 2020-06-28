89.5 F
Professional Sports

Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part of the workouts, which will begin on Friday, July 3 at Kauffman Stadium (40-man roster players in bold):

PITCHERS (32) – Chance Adams (RHP), Scott Barlow (RHP), Scott Blewett (RHP), Kris Bubic (LHP), Austin Cox (LHP), Danny Duffy (LHP), Heath Fillmyer (RHP), Foster Griffin (LHP), Jesse Hahn(RHP), Tim Hill (LHP), Greg Holland (RHP), Jakob Junis (RHP), Brad Keller (RHP), Ian Kennedy (RHP), Jackson Kowar (RHP), Jorge López (RHP), Richard Lovelady (LHP), Daniel Lynch (LHP), Kevin McCarthy (RHP), Mike Montgomery (LHP), Jake Newberry (RHP), Randy Rosario (LHP), Trevor Rosenthal (RHP), Braden Shipley (RHP), Brady Singer (RHP), Glenn Sparkman (RHP), Gabe Speier(LHP), Josh Staumont (RHP), Daniel Tillo (LHP), Stephen Woods Jr. (RHP), Kyle Zimmer (RHP), Tyler Zuber (RHP).

CATCHERS (6) – Nick Dini, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Salvador Perez, Sebastian Rivero, Meibrys Viloria.

INFIELDERS (11) – Humberto Arteaga, Maikel Franco, Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzmán, Nicky Lopez, Ryan McBroom, Adalberto Mondesi, Ryan O’Hearn, Nick Pratto, Matt Reynolds, Bobby Witt Jr.

OUTFIELDERS (11) – Hunter Dozier, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Kyle Isbel, Khalil Lee, Seuly Matias, Erick Mejia, Whit Merrifield, Brett Phillips, Jorge Soler, Bubba Starling.

