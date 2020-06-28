Royals Announce 60 Man Roster For Summer Camp

KANSAS CITY, MO (June 28, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced their 60-player club pool for Summer Camp. The following players will be part of the workouts, which will begin on Friday, July 3 at Kauffman Stadium (40-man roster players in bold):
PITCHERS (32) – Chance Adams (RHP), Scott Barlow (RHP), Scott Blewett (RHP), Kris Bubic (LHP), Austin Cox (LHP), Danny Duffy (LHP), Heath Fillmyer (RHP), Foster Griffin (LHP), Jesse Hahn(RHP), Tim Hill (LHP), Greg Holland (RHP), Jakob Junis (RHP), Brad Keller (RHP), Ian Kennedy (RHP), Jackson Kowar (RHP), Jorge López (RHP), Richard Lovelady (LHP), Daniel Lynch (LHP), Kevin McCarthy (RHP), Mike Montgomery (LHP), Jake Newberry (RHP), Randy Rosario (LHP), Trevor Rosenthal (RHP), Braden Shipley (RHP), Brady Singer (RHP), Glenn Sparkman (RHP), Gabe Speier(LHP), Josh Staumont (RHP), Daniel Tillo (LHP), Stephen Woods Jr. (RHP), Kyle Zimmer (RHP), Tyler Zuber (RHP).
CATCHERS (6) – Nick Dini, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Salvador Perez, Sebastian Rivero, Meibrys Viloria.
INFIELDERS (11) – Humberto Arteaga, Maikel Franco, Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzmán, Nicky Lopez, Ryan McBroom, Adalberto Mondesi, Ryan O’Hearn, Nick Pratto, Matt Reynolds, Bobby Witt Jr.
OUTFIELDERS (11) – Hunter Dozier, Alex Gordon, Nick Heath, Kyle Isbel, Khalil Lee, Seuly Matias, Erick Mejia, Whit Merrifield, Brett Phillips, Jorge Soler, Bubba Starling.