iNWS Alert

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

Derek Nester - 0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Read more
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Derek Nester - 0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
Read more
Professional Sports

BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Read more
New event. Flood Warning from 6/29/2020 7:00 AM to 6/30/2020 8:30 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Shares Steps To Protect Health Amid Potential Air Quality Impacts From Sahara Dust

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust. The...
Read more
00:01:10
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Issues Reminders for Sports Tournaments/Public Gatherings

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is encouraging people who are attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Potential Exposures To COVID-19 At Three Basketball Tournaments In Hays & Wichita

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has notified Ellis County Health Department that three persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 attended three...
Read more

