KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

By KNDY Area Weather Alerts
June 28, 2020

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location
Derek Nester - June 24, 2020
0
"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Read more

Professional Sports
Major League Baseball Set To Return In July
Derek Nester - June 23, 2020
0
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Read more

Professional Sports
Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents
Derek Nester - June 23, 2020
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Read more

Professional Sports
Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards
Derek Nester - June 23, 2020
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
Read more

Professional Sports
BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal
Derek Nester - June 22, 2020
0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: "Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Read more

KNDY Area Weather Alerts
New event. Flood Warning from 6/29/2020 7:00 AM to 6/30/2020 8:30 PM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.

TagsKNDYWX

Previous articleiNWS Alert

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines
How To Go Back To College In A Pandemic: Face Masks, Social Distancing And Shorter Semesters
Derek Nester - June 28, 2020
0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service

WICHITA, Kansas — Gone are the days of sneaking late into a crowded lecture hall. Reading college students'...
Read more

Kansas Headlines
More Kansans Are Asking for Mail Ballots While Officials Work To Make Polling Places Pandemic-Safe
Derek Nester - June 28, 2020
0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service

TOPEKA, Kansas — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from...
Read more

Kansas Headlines
KDHE Shares Steps To Protect Health Amid Potential Air Quality Impacts From Sahara Dust
Derek Nester - June 26, 2020
0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) wants to alert Kansans to a potential air quality impact from Saharan dust. The...
Read more

00:01:10
Kansas Headlines
KDHE Issues Reminders for Sports Tournaments/Public Gatherings
Derek Nester - June 26, 2020
0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with local public health, is encouraging people who are attending sporting tournaments to please exercise appropriate...
Read more

Kansas Headlines
Potential Exposures To COVID-19 At Three Basketball Tournaments In Hays & Wichita
Derek Nester - June 25, 2020
0
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has notified Ellis County Health Department that three persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 attended three...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines
Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent
Derek Nester - June 23, 2020
0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service

The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more

Kansas Headlines
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years
Derek Nester - June 18, 2020
0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service

Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more

Kansas Headlines
Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges
Derek Nester - June 18, 2020
0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service

Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more