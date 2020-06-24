84.1 F
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – June 24, 2020

By Derek Nester

Kansas City Chiefs Statement on Training Camp Location

"When the NFL announced a new policy requiring all training camps to be held at team facilities, we looked at every avenue to return...
Major League Baseball Set To Return In July

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today,...
Royals agree to terms with all six Draft picks and seven undrafted free agents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 23, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 13 players, including all six...
Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

This is day 8 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Laryce Schweiterman, who farms and raises seed wheat near Syracuse in Hamilton County, reports that they tried to start harvest on June 19, but moisture was too high, so they didn’t start again until June 22. So far, yields have been surprisingly good, averaging 40-50 bushels per acre, especially considering they have only received about 3″ of rain during the growing season. They only planted about half of their normal wheat acres last year because they had a lot of moisture and could grow corn. Since then, moisture has been elusive, so they are planning to plant a lot more acres of wheat this fall.

The PlainsGold varieties Whistler and Langin and Kansas Wheat Alliance varieties Joe and Dallas have been performing well for them. They grow both hard red winter and hard white wheat.

Test weights have averaged 58-60 pounds per bushel and protein is averaging 11-12%. She estimates that harvest will be complete in the next 5-6 days.

Rusty Morehead from Progressive Ag in Wellington in Sumner County, reports that harvest started back up again on Tuesday, after they received from 1 to 5″ of rain across their region over the weekend. He said test weight has dropped a little, but it’s still above 60 pounds per bushel. He estimates that harvest will be nearly complete before the next forecasted rain this weekend.

Troy Presley from CoMark Equity Alliance LLC in Cheney in Sedgwick County, reports they their area started harvesting again Tuesday, after 1.25-2.5″ of rain over the weekend. He said they are about 80% complete. Test weights went down about 1 point, but remain above 60 pounds per bushel.

Calvin Williamson, who farms in Ford and Clark counties, reports that he received about 2″ of rain over the weekend. His yields have averaged 60-70 bushels per acre, which is quite a bit higher than he expected. Williamson estimates that he will be finished with harvest in 2-3 days. The varieties T-158 and TAM114 are performing well. Test weights are 60-62 pounds per bushel, and protein is highly variable, ranging from below 10% to more than 12%.

The 2020 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use # wheatharvest20. Tag us at @kansaswheat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.

Kansas Man Indicted on Drug Charges After Fleeing Arrest in Great Bend

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man who was arrested in Great Bend in September after fleeing from officers was indicted today on federal drug...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

Governor Laura Kelly today signed Executive Order No. 20-48 establishing the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. The Commission is tasked with studying...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Additional Dept. of Labor Resources for Kansans

Governor Laura Kelly today announced a new customer service hotline and email for Kansans who have been affected by the recent duplicate payments. Kansans...
U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Kansas Appeal On ‘Reckless’ Criminal Threat Statute

TOPEKA – (June 22, 2020) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review two earlier Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled Kansas’ reckless...
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
