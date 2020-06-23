67.3 F
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 6/22/2020

By Bruce Dierking

Kansas City Royals Announce 2019 Organization Awards

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 18, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals honored 10 individuals with organization awards for the 2019 season via Zoom ring ceremony...
Read more
BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Read more
Big 12 Conference, Learfield IMG College Unveil First-Ever Madden NFL 20 Esports Competition for 10 Member Schools

Derek Nester - 0
DALLAS (June 22, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference and Learfield IMG College, its comprehensive multimedia rights partner, today announced the launch of an esports...
Read more
K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for...
Read more
Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Marysville City Council met Monday, June 22.

They approved request from Marysville High School for prom activities July 11, including a prom walk on the 7th Street corridor, scheduled about 7:15 PM.

Economic development request approved for 311 S 7th for demolition incentive.

City Treasurer updated using excess funds toward paying off remaining principal on the pool fund. Bonds are callable in September, and substantial interest could be saved. $3,345,000 plus interest is currently owed. A loan of $770,000 from general funds held, loaned to PBC would fund the balance with current funds in the pool fund. Savings of $739,000 interest is anticipated. Future sales tax proceeds, averaging $40-50,000 monthly would replenish those accounts. The City currently holds $3.7 million in low interest cd’s. Other long-term projects committed were considered but would not likely be affected given the significant idle balances of cash. A resolution to approve this recommendation was passed unanimously.

Allowing an alternate street surface other than concrete for the Hartley Ridge subdivision was presented, using a cold mix chip and seal surface. The option of leaving the street improvements to the developer and making it a private street was brought up by council member Diane Schroller, and council consensus to return that option to the planning commission was approved unanimously.

Volunteer representatives revisited plans for a dog park at 8th and Jackson Streets, adding a truss bridge that is county surplus to the site allowing access. Concerns with bridge integrity, and ongoing maintenance costs were brought forward. Permission to proceed was delayed until after a July budget meeting.

B G Consultants reported on repair options to the sewer lagoons. Maintaining current storage, alternate irrigation, or engineered wetlands were presented. An additional 30+ acres would need to be added to the current 47 acres, at an estimated cost of some $3 million to bring the site up to current standards. Irrigation could run up to $2 million. Final estimates are being drafted, with a goal of meeting a June 30 deadline in order to allow the City opportunity to apply for up to $600,000 in Community Block Development Grant funds. A special council meeting June 29, at 6 was set to finalize a decision.

City administrator presented a plan to design improvements for 11th Road to Keystone, with construction engineering costs of $29,000 approved that would allow developing cost estimates for upgrades. Options would allow completing the work in phases and would include some necessary drainage improvements.

A motion to extend hours at the City brush dump site to Monday – Friday 4-6, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons 1-5 was passed unanimously. It will be closed July 4.

A budget workshop is scheduled July 2 at 6 PM

Tune for local news, 3 times daily, weekdays in the 7, 12, and 5 news blocks on KNDY FM 95.5, and KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1. On air, online, and on mobile app KNDY is live and local.

U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Kansas Appeal On ‘Reckless’ Criminal Threat Statute

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 22, 2020) – The U.S. Supreme Court today declined to review two earlier Kansas Supreme Court decisions that ruled Kansas’ reckless...
Read more
Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Takes Immediate Action to Address KDOL’s Unemployment Insurance Caseload

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced multiple actions she will be taking to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor’s (KDOL)...
Read more
Colorado Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Second Degree Intentional Murder, Aggravated Robbery

Derek Nester - 0
JETMORE – (June 22, 2020) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Kansas Stay in Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that communities...
Read more

Kansas State, KU Keep Tuition Flat; WSU To Increase 2 Percent

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service The Kansas Board of Regents approved tuition hikes for four state universities, while the University of Kansas and Kansas State...
Read more
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more
Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more

