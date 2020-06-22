KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts June 22, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal Derek Nester - June 22, 2020 0 Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed... Read more College Sports Big 12 Conference, Learfield IMG College Unveil First-Ever Madden NFL 20 Esports Competition for 10 Member Schools Derek Nester - June 22, 2020 0 DALLAS (June 22, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference and Learfield IMG College, its comprehensive multimedia rights partner, today announced the launch of an esports... College Sports

K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes
Derek Nester - June 21, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for...

College Sports

Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update
Derek Nester - June 20, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...

College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17
Derek Nester - June 17, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...

KNDY Area Weather Alerts

New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 6/22/2020 5:26 PM to 6:00 PM CDT for Gage County, NE. More information.

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Takes Immediate Action to Address KDOL's Unemployment Insurance Caseload
Derek Nester - June 22, 2020

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced multiple actions she will be taking to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor's (KDOL)...

Kansas Headlines

Colorado Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Second Degree Intentional Murder, Aggravated Robbery
Derek Nester - June 22, 2020

JETMORE – (June 22, 2020) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder... Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Kansas Stay in Phase 3 of "Ad Astra" Plan
Derek Nester - June 22, 2020

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that communities...

Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Second Arrest Warrant Issued in Hamilton County Homicide
Derek Nester - June 22, 2020

HAMILTON COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced a second arrest warrant was issued connected to the...

Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/22/2020
Derek Nester - June 22, 2020

This is day 6 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and... Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years
Derek Nester - June 18, 2020

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...

Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges
Derek Nester - June 18, 2020

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...

Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers' Lawsuit
Derek Nester - June 16, 2020

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex... Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program
Derek Nester - June 11, 2020

By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...

Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight
Derek Nester - June 10, 2020

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up "boots-on-the-ground" work...