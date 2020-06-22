iNWS Alert

85.8 F
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

BREAKING: MLB Announces 2020 Baseball Season; Players Reject Deal

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball issued the following statement tonight: “Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 Conference, Learfield IMG College Unveil First-Ever Madden NFL 20 Esports Competition for 10 Member Schools

Derek Nester - 0
DALLAS (June 22, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference and Learfield IMG College, its comprehensive multimedia rights partner, today announced the launch of an esports...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Takes Immediate Action to Address KDOL’s Unemployment Insurance Caseload

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced multiple actions she will be taking to address the issues impacting the Kansas Department of Labor’s (KDOL)...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Colorado Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For Second Degree Intentional Murder, Aggravated Robbery

Derek Nester - 0
JETMORE – (June 22, 2020) – A Colorado man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for second degree intentional murder...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Kansas Stay in Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that communities...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Second Arrest Warrant Issued in Hamilton County Homicide

Derek Nester - 0
HAMILTON COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced a second arrest warrant was issued connected to the...
Read more
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/22/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 6 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester - 0
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more

