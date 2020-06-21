81.1 F
K-State Athletics Pauses All Voluntary Workouts for Football Student-Athletes

By Derek Nester
Bill Snyder Family Stadium - Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Derek Nester
Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...
K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for 14 days following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

As of June 19, a total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes. The 14 individuals who have tested positive are being medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. 

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

The department will continue to work closely and communicate with county and university health officials to evaluate the situation and continue best practices.

Arrest Warrant Issued in Hamilton County Homicide

HAMILTON COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday in Syracuse, Kan. The...
Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/18/2020

This is day 5 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Governor Laura Kelly Announced Kansas Wind Farm Construction

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Enel Green Power has begun construction work on a new 199 MW addition to the Cimarron...
KDA Confirms Vesicular Stomatitis in Horses in Butler County

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced that vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was confirmed in horses in Butler County on June...
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers' Lawsuit

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up "boots-on-the-ground" work...
iNWS Alert

Event cancelled. Flood Warning from 6/21/2020 8:38 PM to 6/22/2020 7:48 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS.
iNWS Alert

Event cancelled. Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 6/21/2020 7:55 PM to 10:00 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE, Gage County, NE.
