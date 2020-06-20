81.9 F
Kansas Football COVID-19 Testing and Results Update

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team...
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight Total Active Positives for COVID-19 as of June 17

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of...
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Read more
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Prior to our student-athletes returning to participate in voluntary activities, Kansas Athletics has been guided by the medical professionals at Kansas Team Health who have created policies and procedures to be properly prepared for the return of the football student-athletes. The plan created by Kansas Team Health requires COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff as well as detailed daily procedures to maintain proper compliance with health and safety guidelines. The detailed document can be found by clicking here. 

As of today, 86 football student-athletes received the nasopharyngeal swab and antibody blood tests, and 110 staff members (includes coaches and support staff) received the nasopharyngeal swab test. Of the 86 student-athletes tested, one student athlete tested positive for COVID-19 and another student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The student-athlete with the positive COVID-19 test had shown no symptoms prior to returning the Lawrence community for voluntary football activities. This individual is self-isolating and is being monitored frequently by medical professionals.

The student-athlete whose test result was positive for antibodies was unaware of previously contracting COVID-19. As detailed in the policies linked above, any student-athlete with a positive antibody test will receive additional evaluation by medical professionals.

Similar testing procedures will apply to all returning student-athletes from other teams. All activities will be closely monitored by the physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staffs within Kansas Team Health and will follow a stringent set of health and safety guidelines.

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes remains the highest priority in our athletics department. As our student-athletes choose to return at various dates in the coming weeks for voluntary activities, it is our priority to them, as well as their families, to ensure their health is appropriately cared for even more so now during this pandemic. 

“Our staff and doctors have been prepared for the inevitable situation where a student-athlete received a positive COVID-19 test and immediately followed the plans and policies prepared by Kansas Team Health. Our student-athlete is being cared for and provided necessary items should he develop symptoms.

“The partnership with Kansas Team Health has been a tremendous asset since it was formed a year ago, but as we’ve all navigated this uncharted territory together, the medical advice and recommendations from their team of experts has been a tremendous benefit for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. 

“While we can be almost certain there will be additional positive tests, we are committed to properly handling each individual with the highest medical care and doing our part to mitigate the spread.”

Arrest Warrant Issued in Hamilton County Homicide

Derek Nester
HAMILTON COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday in Syracuse, Kan. The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/18/2020

Derek Nester
This is day 5 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announced Kansas Wind Farm Construction

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Enel Green Power has begun construction work on a new 199 MW addition to the Cimarron...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Confirms Vesicular Stomatitis in Horses in Butler County

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced that vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was confirmed in horses in Butler County on June...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Kansas Headlines

Two Men Convicted Of Rape And Murder Of Kansas Children Set For First Federal Executions In 17 Years

Derek Nester
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service Two men convicted of the rape and murder of Kansas children more than two decades ago are among...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Longer Days, Shorter Semesters: How COVID-19 Will Change Campus Life At Kansas And Missouri Colleges

Derek Nester
By Elle Moxley - Kansas News Service Colleges and universities in Kansas and Missouri are rolling out plans for the fall semester, which will look...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers' Lawsuit

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up "boots-on-the-ground" work...
Read more

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts
Event extended (time). Flood Warning from 6/20/2020 8:43 AM to 6/22/2020 8:50 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS. More information.
Read more