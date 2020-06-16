Norton County Hospital Announces Closings For Independence Day

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital and Norton Medical Clinic would like to inform the public of upcoming closings for the Independence Day holiday. On Friday, July 3, Norton County Hospital business and administrative offices will be closed, and Norton Medical Clinic will be open until 12 p.m. Also, the Norton Medical Clinic will not have its regular Saturday morning clinic on July 4.

Please plan appointments, prescription fills and consultations with clinic staff accordingly. Call Norton Medical Clinic at 785-877-3305.

Norton County Hospital’s Emergency department can assist patients in need at any time. As always, in emergency situations please call 911.

We wish all a safe and healthy holiday.