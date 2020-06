The Marysville Public Library is going digital this summer. Find us on FacebooK, BVTV, and YouTube. Video storytimes for infants on up. Tune in on your time frame, for the Summer Reading Program, and Imagine Your Story, with the Marysville Public Library.

Give them a call at (785) 562-2491 for more details, and like them at www.facebook.com/marysvillekspubliclibrary