86.6 F
Wichita
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
type here...
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/16/2020

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

This is day 3 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association.

Reports from the southern counties of Kansas indicate that harvest is continuing to progress with above average yields; however, areas slightly to the north are still a little too wet and green for harvest to get rolling, but are drying out quickly.

Mark Lubber with WestBred reports that harvest started on Wednesday, June 10, in Kiowa in Barber County. He said they are seeing better than expected yields, mostly in the mid-40s in Barber County, but higher in the south central part of the state. Protein levels are slightly lower than average, ranging from 9-10%. He speculates that this is mainly because farmers shorted inputs because of pessimism on the yields and in the market. He said that the hot and dry weather conditions and lack of nightly dew is allowing combines to run easily.

Troy Presley from CoMark Equity Alliance LLC in Cheney in Sedgwick County reports that harvest in their area began on June 12. He said that harvest started quickly, but has slowed down a little bit because there is still some green in the fields. He expects harvest in the area to be 75% complete by the end of the week. Yields are averaging about 15-20% better than expected, due to good fill and big heads. The area is averaging about 50-55 bushels per acre. He said while protein is a little lower this year, there is a lot of variability. Test weights are great, averaging 63.5 pounds. The area didn’t have much disease and they did see some fungicide application. He estimates that they will be finished in 12 days, assuming they don’t receive rains.

Martin Kerschen, who farms in Sedgwick and Reno Counties, reports that his harvest began on Saturday, June 13. He says they are pretty happy with harvest and their yields, which have been near 70 bushels per acre. The fields that were sprayed with fungicide are a few days behind the ones that weren’t sprayed, so they haven’t started cutting their best fields yet. The weather has been good for harvest, with dry and windy conditions, but they would like a rain soon to help their fall crops. While many people have cut back their wheat acres to switch to other crops, he hasn’t. “We’ve made as much money on wheat as we have on corn and soybeans over the past few years,” he said.

Kevin Kelly from Two Rivers Coop in Arkansas City in Cowley County reports that harvest began on June 5 and will be complete by the coming weekend. This is much earlier than last year, when they weren’t finished until the last week of July. He said test weights have been high, averaging 63 pounds. Yields are higher than expected as they had good grain fill.

Jill Zimmerman who farms in Cowley County reports that harvest is going really well. Their wheat is yielding 45-80 bushels per acre, with some even higher than that. She said protein is ranging from 9-12%, and test weight is averaging 64-66 pounds. She says it has been a really good year.

The 2020 Harvest Report is brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. To follow along with harvest updates on Twitter, use # wheatharvest20. Tag us at @kansaswheat on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to share your harvest story and photos.

Previous articleGovernor Kelly Issues Disaster Declaration For Wildland Fire Threat
Next articleNASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Kansas Headlines

Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
This is day 3 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Issues Disaster Declaration For Wildland Fire Threat

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration for several western Kansas counties due to an increased risk of wildland fires....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State University Announces Additional Emergency Furloughs

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas State University will implement additional emergency furloughs for eight employees in Information Technology Services beginning June 28. The action is estimated to save...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emergency Funds Available For Furloughed K-State Employees Through The KSU Foundation

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University family remains strong and committed to helping each other through hardships — particularly through the KSU Foundation's new...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers’ Lawsuit

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Marysville Swimming Pool Opens Monday With Restrictions

Bruce Dierking - 0
The City of Marysville swimming pool opens Monday, June 22nd, open daily from 1-8 p.m. Individual pool passes are available for $25, family passes...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville Public Library Goes Digital

Bruce Dierking - 0
The Marysville Public Library is going digital this summer. Find us on FacebooK, BVTV, and YouTube. Video storytimes for infants on up. Tune in...
Read more
Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester - 0
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more