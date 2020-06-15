MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules and championships in all sports.

In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-2021 season, the CEO Council approved a new 10 game football schedule and the elimination of non-conference play in men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s soccer. Volleyball will have the option to request to consolidate dates which would make non-conference matches available if desired. The Council also approved modifying the brackets and dates for the 2020-2021 MIAA Championships.

Modifying regular-season schedules and championships were cost-savings measures for each institution and the Conference Office due to the COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic. To see changes in the schedules and championships, click here. Regular-season schedules will become available throughout the week starting with football on Tuesday, June 16, volleyball and women’s soccer on Wednesday, June 17, men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday, June 18, and baseball, softball, and tennis on Friday, June 19.

Another action approved by the CEO Council was to place The MIAA Network in a pay-per-view model for all sports and allow fans access to all sporting events on the network. The plan makes the network the first digital platform in NCAA Division II to be exclusively pay-per-view. Fans will also see new enhancements in the quality of each broadcast and benefits like full HD, 1080p video quality, and full distribution through an all-new MIAA Network mobile app for iOS and Android with push notifications.

Each action plan was approved during the CEO Council Virtual Meeting on Monday, June 15. Along with the approved actions, the Association’s CEO’s received updates from the Institutional Representatives Council (IRC) and the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).