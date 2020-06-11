77.7 F
Professional Sports

Royals Select Four Players on Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

By Derek Nester

Professional Sports

Royals Select Four Players on Final Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 11, 2020) - The Kansas City Royals made four selections on the second and final day of the 2020 First-Year...
Professional Sports

Sporting KC Learns Group Stage Opponents For Historic MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City learned today their three group stage opponents for the historic MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex...
Professional Sports

MLB Completes First Day of 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball has completed the first day of the 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, which aired live on MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes...
Professional Sports

Royals Select Two Players On First Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 10, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made two selections on the first day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft,...
Professional Sports

MLS is Back: All 26 Teams to Resume Season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Starting July 8

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK & LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) – Major League Soccer today announced the league’s plan to restart the 2020...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 11, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made four selections on the second and final day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft: Ben Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher from De La Salle Institute (Ill.) in the second round (No. 41 overall); Tyler Gentry, an outfielder from the University of Alabama in the third round (No. 76 overall); Christian Chamberlain, a left-handed pitcher from Oregon State University in the fourth round (No. 105 overall); and Will Klein, a right-handed pitcher from Eastern Illinois University in the fifth round (No. 135 overall).

They join yesterday’s first-round picks Asa Lacy, a left-handed pitcher from Texas A&M University, who was selected fourth overall, and Nick Loftin, a shortstop from Baylor University, who was selected 32nd overall, to represent the Royals’ 2020 Draft class.

Hernandez, 18, went 4-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 45.0 innings as a junior last season, but has not pitched in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Hernandez, according to MLB.com, was the “best pitcher” in the inaugural Prospect Development Pipeline League, in which he recorded 6.0 hitless innings over three outings. He also excelled in his appearance at the Under Armour All-America Game, striking out the side in the ninth inning. Hernandez is committed to the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Gentry, 21, hit .429 (24-for-56) in 17 games during the shortened 2020 season for Alabama, and ranked second in the SEC with a .554 on-base percentage and fifth in the conference with a .750 slugging percentage. As a sophomore in 2019, he led the Crimson Tide in batting average (.310), hits (65), home runs (13), RBI (42), slugging percentage (.552) and total bases (116), and ended his two-year career in Tuscaloosa with 17 home runs in just 266 at-bats. Gentry went undrafted out of Arlington High School (Tenn.) in 2017 and attended Walters State Community College in 2018, where he led the Senators to the finals of the Junior College Baseball World Series.

Chamberlain, 20, went 2-1 with a 0.82 ERA (2 ER in 22.0 IP) and 34 strikeouts (13.9 K/9) in four starts this season at Oregon State, including a career-high 12 strikeouts in 5.1 innings on Feb. 21 vs. Mississippi State. He worked mostly as a reliever in his first two years in college, making 37 of his 46 appearances out of the bullpen, and has recorded 140 strikeouts in 105.0 collegiate innings (12.0 K/9). As a freshman in 2018, he matched a College World Series record with 11 strikeouts in one relief outing, eight of which came on his curveball. Chamberlain went undrafted out of Reno High School (Nev.) in 2017.

Klein, 20, went 1-2 with a 3.33 ERA (9 ER in 24.1 IP) and a team-high 33 strikeouts (12.2 K/9) in four starts this season at Eastern Illinois. He was named the best pitcher in the Northwoods League by Baseball America in 2019, after going 2-2 with a 0.86 ERA (2 ER in 21.0 IP), 38 strikeouts (16.3 K/9) and seven saves for Lakeshore, earning league All-Star honors. Klein went undrafted in 2017 out of Bloomington North High School (Ind.).

Yesterday in the first round, Lacy became the fourth player chosen fourth overall in Royals history, joining Christian Colón (2010), Mike Stodolka (2000) and Jeff Austin (1998). He went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA (2 ER in 24.0 IP), 46 strikeouts (17.3 K/9), just eight walks (3.0 BB/9) and a .111 opponents’ average in four starts as a junior, prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Loftin became the first college shortstop to be drafted by the Royals in the first round since Hunter Dozierwas selected eighth overall in the 2013 Draft. Loftin was named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year by Baseball America and hit .298 in 14 games, before the 2020 season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Of the Royals’ six selections in the 2020 Draft, four were pitchers (including two left handers). They also selected one shortstop and one outfielder. Five of the six picks were college players (83.3%). Last season, 35 of the Royals’ 41 draft picks were from the college ranks (85.4%).

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, June 14, any player who was eligible for the 2020 First-Year Player Draft but was not selected, will be free to sign with any team.

View the Kansas City Royals 2020 First-Year Player Draft selections »

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Earns 13th National Silver Shovel Award for Economic Development

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the State of Kansas has collected another prestigious Silver Shovel for excellence in economic development. Area Development magazine’s...
Agriculture News

EPA Cancellation Order for Dicamba Products Impacts Kansas Agriculture

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — On Monday, June 8, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final cancellation order for three dicamba products in response...
Kansas Headlines

Bad Behavior: Drivers Know It’s Wrong, But Many Do It Anyway

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kan. – June 11, 2020 – After three months of staying at home, AAA warns motorists against falling back into dangerous driving habits....
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas Files Third Lawsuit Alleging Antitrust Price-Fixing in Generic Drug Industry

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 10, 2020) – Kansas has filed a third lawsuit stemming from its ongoing antitrust investigation into a widespread conspiracy by generic...
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Professional Sports

Kansas Headlines

Professional Sports

