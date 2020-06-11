92.7 F
Kansas Headlines
Agriculture News

EPA Cancellation Order for Dicamba Products Impacts Kansas Agriculture

By Derek Nester

Sporting KC Learns Group Stage Opponents For Historic MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City learned today their three group stage opponents for the historic MLS is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex...
Read more
MLB Completes First Day of 2020 Draft

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Baseball has completed the first day of the 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, which aired live on MLB Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes...
Read more
Royals Select Two Players On First Day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 10, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals made two selections on the first day of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft,...
Read more
MLS is Back: All 26 Teams to Resume Season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Starting July 8

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK & LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) – Major League Soccer today announced the league’s plan to restart the 2020...
Read more
Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

Derek Nester - 0
June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

MANHATTAN, Kansas — On Monday, June 8, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final cancellation order for three dicamba products in response to the recent court ruling that vacated registration for the products. The EPA’s cancellation order intended to clarify the limited and specific circumstances under which these dicamba products can be used for a limited period of time, including provisions for existing stocks. The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified several unanswered questions about how this order applies to Kansas farmers and agribusinesses and is in communication with the EPA for further interpretation.

The EPA cancellation order addresses the sale, distribution, and use of existing stocks of the three affected dicamba products: Engenia, FeXapan, and Xtendimax with Vaporgrip Technology. Under this cancellation order, further distribution or sale of all existing stocks of these products is allowed only to the end user. Such distribution and sales can only be made by Kansas restricted use pesticide dealers. If growers, commercial applicators, and agribusinesses have these products in their possession, end use applications may still occur provided that all label restrictions are followed. All use is prohibited after July 31, 2020.

As further details become available from the EPA, KDA will share that information on our website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/dicamba. This site will also serve as a source for more detail on the affected dicamba products, the EPA order, and how this order applies in Kansas. If you have additional questions, please contact the KDA pesticide and fertilizer program at 785-564-6688.

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Earns 13th National Silver Shovel Award for Economic Development

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the State of Kansas has collected another prestigious Silver Shovel for excellence in economic development. Area Development magazine’s...
Read more
EPA Cancellation Order for Dicamba Products Impacts Kansas Agriculture

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — On Monday, June 8, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final cancellation order for three dicamba products in response...
Read more
Bad Behavior: Drivers Know It’s Wrong, But Many Do It Anyway

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kan. – June 11, 2020 – After three months of staying at home, AAA warns motorists against falling back into dangerous driving habits....
Read more
AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas Files Third Lawsuit Alleging Antitrust Price-Fixing in Generic Drug Industry

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 10, 2020) – Kansas has filed a third lawsuit stemming from its ongoing antitrust investigation into a widespread conspiracy by generic...
Read more

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester - 0
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more

