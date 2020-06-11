EPA Cancellation Order for Dicamba Products Impacts Kansas Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kansas — On Monday, June 8, 2020, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a final cancellation order for three dicamba products in response to the recent court ruling that vacated registration for the products. The EPA’s cancellation order intended to clarify the limited and specific circumstances under which these dicamba products can be used for a limited period of time, including provisions for existing stocks. The Kansas Department of Agriculture has identified several unanswered questions about how this order applies to Kansas farmers and agribusinesses and is in communication with the EPA for further interpretation.

The EPA cancellation order addresses the sale, distribution, and use of existing stocks of the three affected dicamba products: Engenia, FeXapan, and Xtendimax with Vaporgrip Technology. Under this cancellation order, further distribution or sale of all existing stocks of these products is allowed only to the end user. Such distribution and sales can only be made by Kansas restricted use pesticide dealers. If growers, commercial applicators, and agribusinesses have these products in their possession, end use applications may still occur provided that all label restrictions are followed. All use is prohibited after July 31, 2020.

As further details become available from the EPA, KDA will share that information on our website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/dicamba. This site will also serve as a source for more detail on the affected dicamba products, the EPA order, and how this order applies in Kansas. If you have additional questions, please contact the KDA pesticide and fertilizer program at 785-564-6688.