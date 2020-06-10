Severe Thunderstorms Prompt Tornado Warnings Tuesday Across Area

Multiple thunderstorm and tornado warnings were prompted Tuesday evening across northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska. Funnel clouds spotted by storm chasers north of Vermillion, with another near the U.S. Highway 36/Kansas Highway 187 intersection southeast of Baileyville shortly before 6:30 prompted a tornado warning, with other possible rotation.

Winds gusting over 60 mph created tree damage, and quarter size hail was reported at Axtell, and later half dollar size hail was noted at Pawnee City, with half a dozen power poles downed near Table Rock. Additional tornado warnings were issued for adjacent Nebraska counties, including Gage.