Fatality Accident Reported Monday In Pawnee County

A fatality accident Monday morning just north of the state line in Pawnee County claimed the life of 86-year-old Arden Bredemeier of rural Dubois, when the tractor that he was driving was struck by an oncoming semi while Bredemeier was attempting a turn off U.S. highway 50 at a private drive south of Dubois.

The tractor driver, Arden Bredemeier was pronounced dead at the scene, the unidentified truck driver was not injured. The highway was closed for a time while first responders, and volunteers cleaned up the scene.