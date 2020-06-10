79.3 F
Wichita
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Fatality Accident Reported Monday In Pawnee County

By Bruce Dierking

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

MLS is Back: All 26 Teams to Resume Season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Starting July 8

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK & LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) – Major League Soccer today announced the league’s plan to restart the 2020...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

Derek Nester - 0
June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

A fatality accident Monday morning just north of the state line in Pawnee County claimed the life of 86-year-old Arden Bredemeier of rural Dubois, when the tractor that he was driving was struck by an oncoming semi while Bredemeier was attempting a turn off U.S. highway 50 at a private drive south of Dubois.

The tractor driver, Arden Bredemeier was pronounced dead at the scene, the unidentified truck driver was not injured. The highway was closed for a time while first responders, and volunteers cleaned up the scene.

Previous articleSevere Thunderstorms Prompt Tornado Warnings Tuesday Across Area
Next articleCongressman Marshall To Hold Town Hall Stops In Washington & Marysville

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Adjusts Academic Calendar, Provides Housing Updates For Fall 2020 Semester

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but is moving the start and end dates of the semester...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly signs bipartisan COVID-19 response bill

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed the bipartisan COVID-19 response bill, House Bill 2016 into law. “From day one, my administration has worked keeping Kansans healthy,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka, KS – Governor Laura Kelly announced today appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees. Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma The ACT is advisory to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Communities Move into Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Congressman Marshall To Hold Town Hall Stops In Washington & Marysville

Bruce Dierking - 0
United States Congressman Roger Marshall will make town hall stops in Washington and Marshall counties Thursday, June 11th. He will meet constituents at 10 a.m....
Read more
KNDY Local News

Fatality Accident Reported Monday In Pawnee County

Bruce Dierking - 0
A fatality accident Monday morning just north of the state line in Pawnee County claimed the life of 86-year-old Arden Bredemeier of rural Dubois,...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Severe Thunderstorms Prompt Tornado Warnings Tuesday Across Area

Bruce Dierking - 0
Multiple thunderstorm and tornado warnings were prompted Tuesday evening across northeast Kansas and southeast Nebraska. Funnel clouds spotted by storm chasers north of Vermillion,...
Read more