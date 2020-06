Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2010 KVA All Star Match has been cancelled. The players listed below were selected as the Honorary All Stars and would have participated if the event were held. The players selected are first nominated by their high school coaches (who must be KVA members), and then recommended by committee to be selected. Players with an asterisk (*) beside their names were the player of the year for their classification.

This year’s All Stars are:

NAME POSITION SCHOOL CLASS COLLEGE ELLIE BOLTON LIBERO ST JAMES 5A CREIGHTON MADISON GRIMES LIBERO ANDALE 4A HUTCH CC MAREA WORTMANN SETTER ST JAMES 5A BENEDICTINE SYDNEY NILLES SETTER DERBY 6A KS NEWMAN LEXI COBB* SETTER/OH SILVER LAKE 3A NORTH TEXAS – SOFTBALL McKINZIE WEAVER SETTER LANSING 5A KS NEWMAN PEYTON SUTHER SETTER CHAPMAN 4A PITT STATE- TRACK JENNA JARMER SETTER ANDALE 4A FORT HAYS STATE CAROLINE CRAWFORD* MIDDLE BLOCKER LANSING 5A KANSAS MACY DELEYE MIDDLE BLOCKER WRHS 6A DRAKE ADDISON CRITES* MIDDLE BLOCKER CENTRAL PLAINS 1A BARTON CC MORGAN BRUNA* MIDDLE BLOCKER ANDALE 4A WICHITA STATE WINNY HARRIS MIDDLE BLOCKER ATCHISON 4A EMPORIA STATE McKENNA KIRKPATRICK MIDDLE BLOCKER CHAPMAN 4A COLBY CC LEXI LUEGER MIDDLE BLOCKER NEMAHA CENTRAL 3A JOHNSON COUNTY CC MALLORY COWMAN MIDDLE BLOCKER CIRCLE 4A BUTLER COUNTY CC MORGAN McINTIRE OUTSIDE HITTER GARDNER EDGERTON 6A FORT HAYS STATE ANNA FELDKAMP OUTSIDE HITTER ST JAMES 5A LOYOLA- CHICAGO TALBY DUERKSEN OUTSIDE HITTER HESSTON 3A OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN NATASHA DOOLEY* OUTSIDE HITTER GARDEN PLAIN 2A CLOUD CCC