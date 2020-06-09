iNWS Alert

67.5 F
Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 6/9/2020 5:53 PM to 6:15 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE. More information.

Governor Kelly signs bipartisan COVID-19 response bill

Governor Laura Kelly today signed the bipartisan COVID-19 response bill, House Bill 2016 into law. “From day one, my administration has worked keeping Kansans healthy,...
Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS – Governor Laura Kelly announced today appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees. Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma The ACT is advisory to...
Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Communities Move into Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that...
Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing...
U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers. The Kansas grants are part...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Washington County Announces First COVID-19 Positive Case

The Washington County Health Department is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. We are working closely with the Kansas...
Event cancelled. Tornado Watch from 6/9/2020 8:26 PM to 10:00 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE, Pawnee County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information.
