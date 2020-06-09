KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts June 9, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Kansas Sports Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars Derek Nester - June 9, 2020 0 June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the... Read more Kansas Sports Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game Derek Nester - June 5, 2020 0 After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the... Read more Professional Sports NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play Derek Nester - June 4, 2020 0 NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and... Read more KDNS Local Sports This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th Derek Nester - June 1, 2020 0 PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head... Read more Professional Sports NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20 Derek Nester - May 26, 2020 0 NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 6/9/2020 5:53 PM to 6:15 PM CDT for Jefferson County, NE. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Governor Kelly signs bipartisan COVID-19 response bill Derek Nester - June 9, 2020 0 Governor Laura Kelly today signed the bipartisan COVID-19 response bill, House Bill 2016 into law. “From day one, my administration has worked keeping Kansans healthy,... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments Derek Nester - June 9, 2020 0 Topeka, KS – Governor Laura Kelly announced today appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees. Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma The ACT is advisory to... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Communities Move into Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan Derek Nester - June 8, 2020 0 TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that... Read more Kansas Headlines Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman Derek Nester - June 5, 2020 0 SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing... Read more Kansas Headlines U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers Derek Nester - June 5, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers. The Kansas grants are part... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’ Derek Nester - May 28, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19 Derek Nester - May 22, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy Derek Nester - May 19, 2020 0 By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids Derek Nester - May 14, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away... Read more Kansas Headlines Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’ Derek Nester - May 4, 2020 0 By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,... Read more