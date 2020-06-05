KQNK Signs 5-Year Deal To Air World Champion Kansas City Chiefs Football

NORTON, KAN. – Dierking Communications, Inc. today signed a new 5-year contract with Entercom Communications making Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK the broadcast home of the Kansas City Chiefs in northwest Kansas & southwest Nebraska for the next five seasons.

This agreement will provide live play-by-play coverage of Kansas City Chiefs football on free over-the-air radio through the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network is helmed by veteran play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, who will be entering his 26th season as the Voice of the Chiefs. Holthus is a native of Smith Center, Kansas and called Kansas State University athletics for 14 years prior to joining the Chiefs Radio Network in 1994.

The first broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network on Classic Hits KQNK will take place on Saturday, August 15th as the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The full broadcast schedule can be found on the station website at kqnk.com. Streaming is unavailable for Kansas City Chiefs Football via our website and mobile apps.

Classic Hits KQNK plays the greatest pop music from the 1960’s through the 1980’s to northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska along with news, weather, and sports coverage throughout the day. The station is located southeast of Norton on KQNK Road.

2020 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS SCHEDULE

