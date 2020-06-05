84 F
Wichita
Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
KQNK Local NewsKQNK Station Features

KQNK Signs 5-Year Deal To Air World Champion Kansas City Chiefs Football

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NORTON, KAN. – Dierking Communications, Inc. today signed a new 5-year contract with Entercom Communications making Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK the broadcast home of the Kansas City Chiefs in northwest Kansas & southwest Nebraska for the next five seasons.

This agreement will provide live play-by-play coverage of Kansas City Chiefs football on free over-the-air radio through the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network is helmed by veteran play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, who will be entering his 26th season as the Voice of the Chiefs. Holthus is a native of Smith Center, Kansas and called Kansas State University athletics for 14 years prior to joining the Chiefs Radio Network in 1994.

The first broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network on Classic Hits KQNK will take place on Saturday, August 15th as the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The full broadcast schedule can be found on the station website at kqnk.com. Streaming is unavailable for Kansas City Chiefs Football via our website and mobile apps.

Classic Hits KQNK plays the greatest pop music from the 1960’s through the 1980’s to northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska along with news, weather, and sports coverage throughout the day. The station is located southeast of Norton on KQNK Road.

2020 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS SCHEDULE

Aug 15

NFL: Bengals at Chiefs [PRESEASON][NO STREAM]

August 15 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Aug 22

NFL: Chiefs at Cardinals [PRESEASON][NO STREAM]

August 22 @ 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Aug 29

NFL: Chiefs at Cowboys [PRESEASON][NO STREAM]

August 29 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sep 03

NFL: Packers at Chiefs [PRESEASON][NO STREAM]

September 3 @ 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Sep 10

NFL: Texans at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

September 10 @ 7:20 PM - 11:20 PM
Sep 20

NFL: Chiefs at Chargers [NO STREAM]

September 20 @ 3:25 PM - 7:00 PM
Sep 28

NFL: Chiefs at Ravens [NO STREAM]

September 28 @ 7:15 PM - 11:00 PM
Oct 04

NFL: Patriots at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

October 4 @ 3:25 PM - 7:00 PM
Oct 11

NFL: Raiders at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

October 11 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Oct 15

NFL: Chiefs at Bills [NO STREAM]

October 15 @ 7:20 PM - 11:20 PM
Oct 25

NFL: Chiefs at Broncos [NO STREAM]

October 25 @ 3:25 PM - 7:00 PM
Nov 01

NFL: Jets at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

November 1 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Nov 08

NFL: Panthers at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

November 8 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Nov 22

NFL: Chiefs at Raiders [NO STREAM]

November 22 @ 7:20 PM - 11:20 PM
Nov 29

NFL: Chiefs at Buccaneers [NO STREAM]

November 29 @ 3:25 PM
Dec 06

NFL: Broncos at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

December 6 @ 7:20 PM - 11:20 PM
Dec 13

NFL: Chiefs at Dolphins [NO STREAM]

December 13 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Dec 20

NFL: Chiefs at Saints [NO STREAM]

December 20 @ 3:25 PM - 7:00 PM
Dec 27

NFL: Falcons at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

December 27 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Jan 03

NFL: Chargers at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

January 3, 2021 @ 12:00 PM - 3:30 PM

View More…

Previous articleNebraska Truck Driver Killed In Jewell County Accident

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Large Disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility – Central Unit

Derek Nester - 0
A physical altercation occurred at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) - Central Unit on Wednesday, June 3, that resulted in property damage and minor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Derek Nester - 0
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KQNK Local News

KQNK Signs 5-Year Deal To Air World Champion Kansas City Chiefs Football

Derek Nester - 0
NORTON, KAN. – Dierking Communications, Inc. today signed a new 5-year contract with Entercom Communications making Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM KQNK...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Nebraska Truck Driver Killed In Jewell County Accident

Derek Nester - 0
Authorities in Jewell County report a truck driver from Nebraska was killed in a crash Wednesday on Kansas Highway 14. According to the Kansas Highway...
Read more