Kansas Wheat farmers discuss current crop conditions

By Derek Nester

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

Wheat farmer board members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and Kansas Wheat Commission held board meetings this week via conference call. They discussed current crop conditions throughout the state.

With high temperatures in the mid-90s and strong winds, the wheat crop is maturing quickly.

John Hildebrand, who farms in south central Kansas in Stafford County, reported that the wheat looks pretty good in his area. It made it through the freeze ok, and looks better than last year. He said the stands are more consistent, and it is ripening up fast. Harvest will likely begin in the area in the next week to 10 days.

Scott Van Allen of Clearwater estimates that harvest is 10 days to 2 weeks away. He said, “With 90 degree temps, some fields have really turned the last few days.” One issue he’s seen in the area is an increased amount of cheat (weeds) in the fields, even in fields that have been rotated efficiently.
Martin Kerschen of Garden Plain also noted the amount of cheat in the fields. He said the wheat is turning and looks good.

“We are looking forward to harvest,” he said.

Farther west in southwest Kansas, Jason Ochs of Syracuse said that they have received 1-2″ of rain over the past two weeks, which has helped wheat in the area hang on. With no moisture in the forecast and 100 degree temperatures and wind, wheat is turning very quickly. He said some wheat in the area has been destroyed and the remaining looks tough. He estimated that harvest would begin about June 20-23, possibly sooner if the temperature stays high.

Kyler Millershaski, from Lakin, said their wheat looks “surprisingly average” at this point, but conditions will continue to deteriorate with this week’s high temperatures. With extremely dry conditions throughout the growing season, he reported that they’ve missed out on the rains, but also missed out on freeze damage. He is hopeful that the drought conditions will result in higher than average protein levels in the area. With the high temperatures and strong winds this week, the wheat is suffering from continued lack of moisture and maturing quickly.

Nearby, Rick Horton, from Leoti, says it has been an interesting year and that will continue through the rest of the growing season.

“We’ve never seen it go from this stage with no rain to finish it with these temperatures,” he said. “It will be interesting to watch the newer varieties finish.” While the freeze did thin down some of the wheat, that may make it last longer with the high temperatures this week. “If it would rain, the wheat could do ok,” he said.

Ron Suppes of Dighton in west central Kansas said, “Researchers need to be complemented on the genetics we have now.” He said the wheat is holding up to the drought conditions much better than it would have 20 years ago. As far as the beginning of harvest, he said, “If we catch a shower, we’ll be at the 20th of June, but some may go quicker.”

In northwest Kansas near Norton, Chris Tanner reports that planting date and sporadic rains have led to variable conditions. Some of the wheat headed out at only 8″ tall, while some is waist high. Acres in the area are down, and after some terrific yields last year, they are looking at a slightly below average crop. It started heading last week, but there is no rain in sight. The last moisture they received was 2 inches of snow on May 11.

In north central Kansas, Mike McClellan of Plainville, said his wheat is filling nicely and looks good. He estimates harvest will begin around July 1, adding that the heat may make it sooner.

Farther to the east near Lebanon, Theron Haresnape says the wheat has started looking better over the past two weeks because they received some rain. “The freeze hurt us bad,” he said, adding that it really burnt the wheat down. He is hopeful that the wheat will average 30 bushels per acre in the area, but some fields are going to be as low as 10.

In northeast Kansas, Nathan Larson of Riley reports that his wheat looked bad in the fall, but looks good now. He said there’s plenty of moisture, and it’s almost too wet. Harvest will begin in the latter part of June.
Jay Armstrong of Muscotah, says they’ve had too much water in the area, but survived the freeze okay. He is seeing smaller wheat heads with fewer kernels, but estimates yields will be in the 40s and 50s.

In central Kansas, Ken Wood from Chapman said the wheat in his area also looks a little better than it did a couple weeks ago. They received 7-10″ of rain over Memorial weekend, stating that they have “gobs of moisture” in the area. The wheat is variable, but overall, it looks to be an average or better than average crop.

Justin Knopf, who farms near Gypsum in central Kansas, agreed.

“A lot has changed in the last two weeks,” he said. “The rain we’ve had and the cooler temperatures have been ideal and have helped to maintain yield potential.” He said they did loose primary tillers during the freeze, but the biggest concern in the area is stripe rust. It has caused a lot of damage to untreated fields. He estimates that 50-60% of acres in the area were treated with a fungicide.

Derek Sawyer of McPherson reports that his wheat looks really good, but you don’t have to go very far west for conditions to deteriorate. Some spots are starting to show up where it was too wet a couple weeks ago. He said the wheat is just starting to turn color, and with high temperatures and wind, it is progressing quickly.

Doug Keesling of Chase, reports that wheat in his area varies in maturity from just starting to head a few days ago to turning color. He says, this year is “not going to be anything spectacular.”

