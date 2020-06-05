90.4 F
Wichita
Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Hummer Sports Complex selected as the new site of the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl was unknown. Today, the Kansas Shrine Bowl is excited to announce they will stay in Topeka and play their game at Hummer Sports Complex. “While health and safety concerns are still a factor, we are excited to have a new venue and are increasingly hopeful we will be playing football on July 18th,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “Hummer Sports Complex is an amazing facility and their staff and support will be a tremendous asset.”

The new venue is a positive step, but the Kansas Shrine Bowl recognizes the challenges and changes that could affect the event. “All activities are being coordinated with assistance from the Shawnee County COVID-19 Task Force,” added Harris. “The health of our players, participants and fans is the top priority and we look forward to working with local officials to execute a safe event.”

The announcement of Hummer Sports Complex as the sight of the 2020 game is a great step forward, but the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be anything but business as usual. The biggest change will the cancellation of the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band. “After discussions with multiple high school and collegiate band directors it became evident that a successful band camp would not be possible with the expected limitations,” said Harris. “We are disappointed for our band kids, but we’re hopeful we can keep them engaged with our event and execute an alternative that could keep the band present at this year’s game.”

Dr. William Woodsworth, Director of Athletic Bands at Emporia State University and A.J. Pence, Band Director at Valley Falls High School, will be working to put together the 37th Annual Kansas Masonic All-State “Virtual” Band. “It is important to allow these fine students to share their talents and their passion, especially given these trying times,” said Dr. Woodsworth. “Ultimately, although it will never be able to replace an in-person performance, our purpose will still hold true. This summer’s performance of the 2020 Kansas Masonic All-State “Virtual” Band will still be ‘For the Kids’!”

Other changes to the 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be the cancellation of the Participant Appreciation Banquet, Strong Legs Run 5K and hospital screening clinic. The Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Cheer Camp has been shortened to a two-day, commuter camp and will take place at a Topeka school district facility. The Kansas Shrine Bowl Parade, high school football combine, and Jr. All-Star Challenge are still being considered but could be altered or cancelled. The four-man golf scramble is still scheduled at the Topeka Country Club and hosted by the Arab Shrine Golfers on Friday, July 17th.

Individuals who have purchased banquet tickets or banquet sponsorships will be contacted for refund arrangements. Kansas Masonic Lodges will be contacted regarding their band sponsorships and how to proceed over the next few weeks.

East and West training camps are still set to be held in Ottawa and Salina; further details will be provided to parents and players in the coming days.

“We remain fully aware that additional changes and disruptions could occur as we continue to plan for our event, and we encourage our fans and supporters to remain engaged and flexible,” said Harris. “Our fundraiser will only move forward with the support and guidance of local authorities; we trust their leadership and hope to execute a quality event on July 18th.”

Stay up-to-date with the Kansas Shrine Bowl by visiting www.KansasShrineBowl.com and by following the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also text KSB2020 to 474747 to be added to their text line.

Previous articleU.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers
Next articleEndangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

Derek Nester - 0
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces Grants To Kansas Police Departments for Hiring Officers

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers. The Kansas grants are part...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Junction City Man Pleads Guilty To Two Counts of First Degree Felony Murder

Derek Nester - 0
JUNCTION CITY – (June 5, 2020) – A Junction City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree felony murder, Kansas Attorney...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Medicaid Inspector General Issues New Report

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 5, 2020) – Kansas Medicaid Inspector General Sarah Fertig today released a new report containing findings from a review of the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas DCF Service Centers Reopening June 8

Derek Nester - 0
Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard announced today a select number of DCF offices will reopen to the public beginning Monday, June...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Endangered Persons Advisory Issued For Missing Wichita Woman

Derek Nester - 0
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide endangered persons advisory for a missing...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
Read more