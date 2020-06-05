KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts June 5, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play Derek Nester - June 4, 2020 0 NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and... Read more KDNS Local Sports This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th Derek Nester - June 1, 2020 0 PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head... NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20
May 26, 2020
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...

Royals announce June schedule for "Royals Playback"
May 26, 2020
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for "Royals Playback," airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94
May 21, 2020
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...

KNDY Area Weather Alerts
New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 6/5/2020 1:45 AM to 2:30 AM CDT for Nemaha County, KS. More information. Large Disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility – Central Unit
June 3, 2020
A physical altercation occurred at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) - Central Unit on Wednesday, June 3, that resulted in property damage and minor...

SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses
June 3, 2020
Today, Governor Laura Kelly's Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local... 66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants
June 3, 2020
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center
June 2, 2020
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session
June 2, 2020
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She... Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From 'Air Pirates'
May 28, 2020
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service
TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...

Kansas Gov. Kelly's Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19
May 22, 2020
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service
TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas' Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy
May 19, 2020
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service
LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to... Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids
May 14, 2020
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service
WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That's the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...

Despite Meatpacking Plants' Efforts, Kansas Workers Say 'We're Right Next To Each Other'
May 4, 2020
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service
DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump's mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...