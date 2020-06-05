iNWS Alert

70.6 F
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
New event. Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 6/5/2020 1:45 AM to 2:30 AM CDT for Nemaha County, KS. More information.

Large Disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility – Central Unit

A physical altercation occurred at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) - Central Unit on Wednesday, June 3, that resulted in property damage and minor...
SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
