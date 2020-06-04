83 F
Wichita
Thursday, June 4, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local NewsZ-96.3 The Lake Features

Z-96.3 The Lake Remains Your Radio Home For World Champion Kansas City Chiefs Football

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

GLEN ELDER, KAN. – Dierking Communications, Inc. this week signed a new contract with Entercom Communications making Z-96.3 The Lake, KZDY-FM Cawker City, the broadcast home of the Kansas City Chiefs in north central Kansas for the next five seasons.

This agreement will provide live play-by-play coverage of Kansas City Chiefs football on free over-the-air radio through the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network is helmed by veteran play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, who will be entering his 26th season as the Voice of the Chiefs. Holthus is a native of Smith Center, Kansas and called Kansas State University athletics for 14 years prior to joining the Chiefs Radio Network in 1994.

The first broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network on Z-96.3 The Lake will take place on Saturday, August 15th as the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The full broadcast schedule can be found on the station website at z963thelake.com.

Z-96.3 The Lake plays adult contemporary music to north central Kansas along with award-winning news, weather, and sports coverage throughout the day. The station is co-located with sister station KD Country 94 – KDNS outside of Glen Elder, Kansas on U.S. Highway 24.

PRESEASON

Sat. Aug. 15 – Bengals @ Chiefs – 7:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 22 – Chiefs @ Cardinals – 8:00 PM
Sat. Aug. 29 – Chiefs @ Cowboys – 7:00 PM
Thu. Sept. 3 – Packers @ Chiefs – 7:00 PM

REGULAR SEASON

Thu. Sept. 10 – Texans @ Chiefs – 7:20 PM
Sun. Sept. 20 – Chiefs @ Chargers – 3:25 PM
Mon. Sept. 28 – Chiefs @ Ravens – 7:15 PM
Sun. Oct. 4 – Patriots @ Chiefs – 3:25 PM
Sun. Oct. 11 – Raiders @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM
Thu. Oct. 15 – Chiefs @ Bills – 7:20 PM
Sun. Oct. 25 – Chiefs @ Broncos – 3:25 PM
Sun. Nov. 1 – Jets @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM
Sun. Nov. 8 – Panthers @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM
Sun. Nov. 22 – Chiefs @ Raiders – 7:20 PM
Sun. Nov. 29 – Chiefs @ Buccaneers – 3:25 PM
Sun. Dec. 6 – Broncos @ Chiefs – 7:20 PM
Sun. Dec. 13 – Chiefs @ Dolphins – 12:00 PM
Sun. Dec. 20 – Chiefs @ Saints – 3:25 PM
Sun. Dec. 27 – Falcons @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM
Sun. Jan. 3 – Chargers @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM

Previous articleiNWS Alert

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Large Disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility – Central Unit

Derek Nester - 0
A physical altercation occurred at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) - Central Unit on Wednesday, June 3, that resulted in property damage and minor...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Derek Nester - 0
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

Z-96.3 The Lake Remains Your Radio Home For World Champion Kansas City Chiefs Football

Derek Nester - 0
GLEN ELDER, KAN. – Dierking Communications, Inc. this week signed a new contract with Entercom Communications making Z-96.3 The Lake, KZDY-FM Cawker City, the...
Read more
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event cancelled. Severe Thunderstorm Watch from 6/4/2020 1:31 AM to 3:00 AM CDT for Marshall County, KS, Washington County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha...
Read more