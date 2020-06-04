Z-96.3 The Lake Remains Your Radio Home For World Champion Kansas City Chiefs Football

GLEN ELDER, KAN. – Dierking Communications, Inc. this week signed a new contract with Entercom Communications making Z-96.3 The Lake, KZDY-FM Cawker City, the broadcast home of the Kansas City Chiefs in north central Kansas for the next five seasons.

This agreement will provide live play-by-play coverage of Kansas City Chiefs football on free over-the-air radio through the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network is helmed by veteran play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus, who will be entering his 26th season as the Voice of the Chiefs. Holthus is a native of Smith Center, Kansas and called Kansas State University athletics for 14 years prior to joining the Chiefs Radio Network in 1994.

The first broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network on Z-96.3 The Lake will take place on Saturday, August 15th as the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-season contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The full broadcast schedule can be found on the station website at z963thelake.com.

Z-96.3 The Lake plays adult contemporary music to north central Kansas along with award-winning news, weather, and sports coverage throughout the day. The station is co-located with sister station KD Country 94 – KDNS outside of Glen Elder, Kansas on U.S. Highway 24.

PRESEASON

Sat. Aug. 15 – Bengals @ Chiefs – 7:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 22 – Chiefs @ Cardinals – 8:00 PM

Sat. Aug. 29 – Chiefs @ Cowboys – 7:00 PM

Thu. Sept. 3 – Packers @ Chiefs – 7:00 PM

REGULAR SEASON

Thu. Sept. 10 – Texans @ Chiefs – 7:20 PM

Sun. Sept. 20 – Chiefs @ Chargers – 3:25 PM

Mon. Sept. 28 – Chiefs @ Ravens – 7:15 PM

Sun. Oct. 4 – Patriots @ Chiefs – 3:25 PM

Sun. Oct. 11 – Raiders @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM

Thu. Oct. 15 – Chiefs @ Bills – 7:20 PM

Sun. Oct. 25 – Chiefs @ Broncos – 3:25 PM

Sun. Nov. 1 – Jets @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM

Sun. Nov. 8 – Panthers @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM

Sun. Nov. 22 – Chiefs @ Raiders – 7:20 PM

Sun. Nov. 29 – Chiefs @ Buccaneers – 3:25 PM

Sun. Dec. 6 – Broncos @ Chiefs – 7:20 PM

Sun. Dec. 13 – Chiefs @ Dolphins – 12:00 PM

Sun. Dec. 20 – Chiefs @ Saints – 3:25 PM

Sun. Dec. 27 – Falcons @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM

Sun. Jan. 3 – Chargers @ Chiefs – 12:00 PM