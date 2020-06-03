94.7 F
KQNK Local News

Norton Co Board of Commissioners May 29, 2020

By Marvin Matchett

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Marvin Matchett

Norton Co Board of Commissioners
May 29, 2020

Convene
Chairman Thomas Brannan called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on May 29, 2020 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Thomas Brannan, Present; Charles Posson, Present; Richard Thompson, Present.

CDBG Hearing
Chairman Brannan opened the CDBG hearing at 9:00 am as published. Chairman Brannan stated the County is applying for CDBG-CV funding through the Kansas Department of Commerce. The funds are care funds provided through the coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security (cares) act. The program opened on 5/12/2020 and funds are first come-first service­ State wide.
The goal of the county is to submit the completed application today and the county should know within 15-20 days if succesfull. Businesses must make their application for funding directly with the county.
The meeting was opened to the public for comments. There were none. The hearing was closed.
Resolution 2020-11 was presented to the commission for adoption. Resolution 2020-11 is a Resolution to certify Norton County is a legal governmental entity under the status of the laws of the State of Kansas and thereby ahs the authority to apply for assistance from the Cares Act under the Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant program. A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to adopt Resolution 2020-11 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

May 2020 vouchers and payroll
County Commission and County Counselor Sebelius reviewed the May 2020 vouchers and payroll. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were approved as submitted.

Tax Abatement
Two tax abatements were presented to the commission for approval and signature. Tax abatement #2020000039 and #2020000040 were presented for adjustment of 2018 and 2019 property tax. The statements were approved and signed as submitted. Total abatement was
$492.28.

Jeff Wolf, City of Norton
Jeff Wolf, Norton City Code enforcer was in to visit with the commission about the housing demolition program. Several properties were discussed including the home on the schedule to be next. City and County officials have met at the property of the home that is scheduled to discuss the demolition and items that need to be removed before the demo process. Jeff was requesting from the Commission today the acceptance of the application for the home on North Archer as one of the homes for the demo program. Commissioner Thompson made a motion to approve the abatement on 807 N. Archer with a second from Commissioner Posson. Motion passed.

NRP Letters
The commission was presented a list of property owners within the NRP program that will be notified of disqualification. The letters are being sent because of late payment of property tax which is stipulation within the agreement for disqualification. The commission chairman signed the letters.

Vicki Bainter, Treasurer
County Treasurer Vicki Bainter was in to visit with the commission on establishing a policy for tax or penalty reimbursement on dollar amounts of less than five (5) dollars. Several policies/resolutions were presented for consideration. County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius will prepare the document.

May 18th, Commission Minutes
A motion was made by Commissioner Posson to approve the May 18th, 2020 Norton County Commission minutes with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.

Amusement Association
Deena Wente, Norton County Amusement Association was in to visit with the commission about the plans for the Norton County fair. Deena stated at this time the Association is planning to hold the fair and activities as normal. Deena stated that her request to the commission was to see if the county could provide some help to set up the rides and assist where needed. The commission stated that they would be happy to help with providing a few county employees as tong as the working schedule allowed at the time.

Adjournment
There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 6/8/2020. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approve.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Derek Nester - 0
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
Kansas Headlines

66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
KDNS Local News

New Walk-In Fishing Property Near Beloit

Derek Nester - 0
Anglers will be happy to hear that a new Walk-in Fishing Area (WIFA), formerly known as the FISH program, has been added near Beloit....
KNDY Local News

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
According to CEO Kiley Floyd an investigation is underway to determine previous contacts with the employees. "At this point we do not believe the...
