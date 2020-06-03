94.7 F
Wichita
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Area Political Races Take Shape; Filing Deadline Passes

By Bruce Dierking

Sports Headlines

KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Professional Sports

NHL Announces Return to Play Plan for 2019-20

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK (May 26, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today a Return To Play Plan for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by a modified...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals announce June schedule for “Royals Playback”

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Royals announced their June schedule for “Royals Playback,” airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

College/Pro Week on the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94

Derek Nester - 0
Next week we'll shift our focus to local college and pro sports as we celebrate College/Pro Week. The Sports Ticket is live weekdays at...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas Speedway May Race Weekend Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, KAN. – Officials with NASCAR and the Kansas Speedway have announced that the May 30-31 race weekend has been postponed until a...
Read more
Bruce Dierking

Undersheriff Tim Ackerman was nominated for Marshall County Sheriff, to fill the unexpired term of Dan Hargrave, who had earlier resigned effective June 1st. A Marysville native, Ackerman has been with the department the past 17 years and was the only candidate who submitted interest. 26 Republican precinct committee members met via Zoom meeting Monday evening to confirm the nomination, which goes to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for approval. Ackerman has filed for election this fall, and is only candidate filed for Sheriff. Monday was the filing deadline, and other county positions filed include a three-way primary run off for second district county commissioner, with incumbent Tom Holle of Bremen, challenged by Fritz Blaske of Blue Rapids, and Don King of Waterville. Holle was chosen to fill unexpired term of David Baier, who resigned.

That Republican race will be the only contested primary, with a General Election runoff for County Clerk as Democratic incumbent Sandy Wilson is challenged by Republican Crystal Busey of Blue Rapids. Wilson was chosen to fill the unexpired term of Sonya Stohs who also had resigned, in connection with her charge, and conviction of misuse of public funds. Yet another midterm appointee, Megan Voracek has filed for election as Marshall County Attorney. She was also a midterm appointee. Third district county commissioner Keith Bramhall of Vermillion has filed for reelection, he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lynn Feldhausen, who passed away. Also filing for reelection are County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker, and County Appraiser Martha Roesch.

In Washington County, Joanne Dague will challenge David Willbrandt for second district county commissioner, in the only contested race. Raleigh Ordyne filed for reelection as third district commissioner, with Diane Svanda County Clerk, Danae Jueneman Treasurer, Sonya Hiltgen Register of Deeds, Elizabeth Baskerville Hiltgen County Attorney, and Sheriff Justin Cordrey.

First term legislator Bill Pannbacker of Washington did not file for reelection in the 106th District. Republicans Lisa Moser and Jon Ungerer will face off in the primary, and the winner will then move on to the General Election versus Democratic candidate Jim Swim, Jr.

In the Kansas Senate, first district, incumbent Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha will be challenged in the General Election by Kirk Miller of Havensville. Pyle has held the seat since 2005, and he previously served as a House member. District 36 Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia has filed for reelection in the 36th Kansas Senate District.

The Kansas Primary Election is August 4th, and the General Election November 3rd.

Previous articleSPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses
Next articleThe Beach Boys Concert At Alcove Spring Postponed To 2021

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

SPARK Taskforce Executive Committee Approves Proposal of $400 Million To Local Governments For COVID-19 Expenses

Derek Nester - 0
Today, Governor Laura Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce Executive Committee reviewed and approved a proposal to distribute $400 million to local...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

66 Kansas Cities And Counties To Receive Community Development Block Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly announced today the award of nearly $9 million in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement (CDBG-CV) funds to 66 Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Veterinary research team receives $11.3 million grant to establish infectious disease research center

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The National Institutes of Health is awarding a Kansas State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a prestigious five-year, $11.3 million grant...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly takes action on final bills of regular 2020 session

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today Governor Laura Kelly took action on the remaining eight bills passed by the Kansas Legislature during the 2020 regular session. She...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: Kansas will appeal voter-fraud decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 2, 2020) – Kansas will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of a federal appeals court that struck...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Despite Meatpacking Plants’ Efforts, Kansas Workers Say ‘We’re Right Next To Each Other’

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service DODGE CITY, Kansas — In the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s mandate that all meatpacking plants stay open,...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

KDNS Local News

New Walk-In Fishing Property Near Beloit

Derek Nester - 0
Anglers will be happy to hear that a new Walk-in Fishing Area (WIFA), formerly known as the FISH program, has been added near Beloit....
Read more
KNDY Local News

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
According to CEO Kiley Floyd an investigation is underway to determine previous contacts with the employees. "At this point we do not believe the...
Read more