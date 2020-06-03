Area Political Races Take Shape; Filing Deadline Passes

Undersheriff Tim Ackerman was nominated for Marshall County Sheriff, to fill the unexpired term of Dan Hargrave, who had earlier resigned effective June 1st. A Marysville native, Ackerman has been with the department the past 17 years and was the only candidate who submitted interest. 26 Republican precinct committee members met via Zoom meeting Monday evening to confirm the nomination, which goes to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for approval. Ackerman has filed for election this fall, and is only candidate filed for Sheriff. Monday was the filing deadline, and other county positions filed include a three-way primary run off for second district county commissioner, with incumbent Tom Holle of Bremen, challenged by Fritz Blaske of Blue Rapids, and Don King of Waterville. Holle was chosen to fill unexpired term of David Baier, who resigned.

That Republican race will be the only contested primary, with a General Election runoff for County Clerk as Democratic incumbent Sandy Wilson is challenged by Republican Crystal Busey of Blue Rapids. Wilson was chosen to fill the unexpired term of Sonya Stohs who also had resigned, in connection with her charge, and conviction of misuse of public funds. Yet another midterm appointee, Megan Voracek has filed for election as Marshall County Attorney. She was also a midterm appointee. Third district county commissioner Keith Bramhall of Vermillion has filed for reelection, he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Lynn Feldhausen, who passed away. Also filing for reelection are County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker, and County Appraiser Martha Roesch.

In Washington County, Joanne Dague will challenge David Willbrandt for second district county commissioner, in the only contested race. Raleigh Ordyne filed for reelection as third district commissioner, with Diane Svanda County Clerk, Danae Jueneman Treasurer, Sonya Hiltgen Register of Deeds, Elizabeth Baskerville Hiltgen County Attorney, and Sheriff Justin Cordrey.

First term legislator Bill Pannbacker of Washington did not file for reelection in the 106th District. Republicans Lisa Moser and Jon Ungerer will face off in the primary, and the winner will then move on to the General Election versus Democratic candidate Jim Swim, Jr.

In the Kansas Senate, first district, incumbent Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha will be challenged in the General Election by Kirk Miller of Havensville. Pyle has held the seat since 2005, and he previously served as a House member. District 36 Senator Elaine Bowers of Concordia has filed for reelection in the 36th Kansas Senate District.

The Kansas Primary Election is August 4th, and the General Election November 3rd.